Green Bay, WI

Look: NFL Fans Praising Aaron Rodgers For Heartfelt Moment On Sunday

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers didn't have their best game Sunday, losing to the New York Jets 27-10.

But Rodgers has drawn praise on social media for something he did prior to the game.

The Fox broadcast showed that, during pregame warmups, Rodgers shook hands, posed for a picture and chatted with TJ Olsen, the son of former NFL tight end and current Fox color commentator Greg Olsen.

Here's video of the special interaction:

The elder Olsen said that TJ, who underwent a heart transplant last year, told him his one wish was to come to a Packers game at Lambeau Field and meet Rodgers. TJ's smile illustrates how much the gesture meant to him.

“He’s been through a lot, and his one wish, he said, I want to come to a Green Bay with you, dad, and I would love to meet Aaron Rodgers," Greg Olsen said.

"It meant a lot to TJ, it meant a lot to us. That was a really special moment for him.”

Even though the moment came prior to a game that was frustrating for Rodgers and Packers fans, it provided a good reminder that some things are bigger than sports.

