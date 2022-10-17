ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban Has Surprising Admission About His Team's Behavior Before Tennessee Game

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSqRb_0iceB44100

The Alabama Crimson Tide hadn't lost to the Tennessee Volunteers in 16 years prior to Saturday's 52-49 upset in Knoxville.

On Monday, Nick Saban shared his thoughts on what went wrong against the Volunteers, and specifically, what didn't happen pre-game.

According to a Saturday Down South article posted this morning , Saban, as well as standout Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, noticed the team was tight and that the energy before kickoff felt different.

“I thought we were tight, especially starting the game,” Saban noted. “Coming out of the locker room, our players always chant. They weren’t chanting. I said, ‘Why aren’t you guys chanting? What’s up with that?'”

Anderson shared some of the same concerns, as well.

“Yeah, I think we just had a lot of anxiety… the intensity wasn’t where it needed to be,” Anderson said, reiterating what Saban mentioned.

While the intensity didn't seem to be there for Alabama in the early stages of Saturday's matchup, the Crimson Tide marched back in the second half and provided college football fans one of the best games in recent history.

Saban continued his quote by emphasizing what this Alabama team must do to become better equipped in high-leverage games such as this one.

"Not looking at the scoreboard, not worrying about results, not being fearful of what’s going to happen if something bad happens, or if we lose the game,” Saban continued. “Just go play.”

Alabama, now No. 6 in the nation, will have another top-25 matchup this weekend as they host the 24th ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Comments / 8

EAMBLUE
3d ago

even Nick Saban should know it was about time for Tennessee to WIN. We earned it fair and square.... don't be a sore loser

Reply(2)
8
Guest
3d ago

Alabama thought they were gonna get an easy win on Tennessee this year. Alabama will have o e more loss this year

Reply(1)
3
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Tennessee’s win over Alabama, Hendon Hooker’s performance

Former national championship head coach Urban Meyer had a lot of praise for Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker after an incredible win against rival Alabama. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a shot right there,” Meyer said during Urban’s Take with Tim May, per On3. “His name is all over the country now and it should be. But that was checkmate moment. That was one of those moments you practice and you never sometimes get until that one moment you get it, and he called the right play but more importantly the players executed.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”

Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS 42

Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
650
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy