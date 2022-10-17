Bucs Announce Monday Update On Tight End Cameron Brate

Cameron Brate

A scary moment unfolded during the Buccaneers vs. Steelers game on Sunday.

Bucs tight end Cameron Brate was stretchered off the field with a neck injury during the NFL game.

Luckily, he was able to give a thumbs up as he was stretchered off.

Todd Bowles and the Bucs announced this Monday that Cameron Brate suffered a neck sprain; a positive development, all things considered.

"Todd Bowles says Cameron Brate has a sprained neck, which occurred in Sunday's game against the Steelers. No neurological issues. Never like to see a player carted off like that," said Dale Lolley.

Anytime a football player gets stretchered off a football field it's a terrifying sight. Luckily it sounds like Cameron Brate is going to be okay.

Brate has caught 13 passes for 114 yards for the Bucs this season.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is coming off an embarrassing 20-18 loss to the Steelers. The Bucs will try and get back on track this Sunday vs. the Panthers.