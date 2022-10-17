ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

Capital Region Man Nabbed For DWI Twice In Same Day, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago

A man from the Capital Region was arrested not once, but twice in the same day for allegedly driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

State Police in Saratoga County were called at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, with reports of a pickup truck off the roadway in Corinth, on Wilton Mountain Road.

When they arrived, troopers found 37-year-old Jeffrey Nadeau, of Hadley, sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck, which had struck a utility pole, police said.

He was arrested for suspected DWI and taken to a State Police facility in Wilton, where police said testing revealed a blood alcohol content of .17 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Nadeau was issued appearance tickets to the Corinth Town Court and later released to a sober third party.

Hours later, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the same day, troopers were called to Gailor Road in Wilton with reports of an SUV that was partially blocking the road with the driver slumped behind the wheel.

Troopers again found Nadeau behind the wheel asleep with the vehicle running, police said.

He was once again arrested and taken to the State Police facility in Wilton, where testing revealed a blood alcohol content of .13 percent, according to police.

Nadeau was issued additional tickets to the Wilton Town Court on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and was later released to a sober third party.

