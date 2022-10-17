ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

Caregiver Charged With Child Neglect After Leaving Toddler Alone At Virginia Best Buy: Police

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A Virginia resident is facing charges for allegedly leaving a toddler in a parked car while she went shopping in Stafford, police say.

Emeka Mkpume, 34, of Stafford, was charged with child neglect and taken into custody by members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office following a midday incident at Best Buy over the weekend.

Deputies were called to Best Buy on Stafford Market Place shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, where there was a report of a child who was left unattended in a vehicle that was in the parking lot.

Officials said that upon arrival, the deputy found a 2-year-old asleep in a vehicle, and when Mkpume exited the store to speak with investigators, she admitted that the child was left alone for more than 10 minutes.

Mkpume was charged without incident and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

