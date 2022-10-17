ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

zachnews.net

News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.

Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Golden Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating an overnight homicide that occurred recently connected to man wanted for murder in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Golden Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred between the night of Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and the early morning of Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. An exact time, location or description of the victim wasn’t...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson approves Jokers Wild rebuild on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the building of a new hotel and casino for Jokers Wild on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, which parent company Boyd Gaming had to submit on appeal due to technical issues with construction timelines.
HENDERSON, NV
a-z-animals.com

Longest Biking Trail in Nevada

The state of Nevada is home to the fast-paced, neon-studded city of Las Vegas, known for being a gamblers’ mecca. However, some prefer to take in the scenery of this desert state at a slowly-pedaled pace. For those thirsty for a desert cycling adventure, Nevada offers many cycling trails to choose from. We’ll explore the longest biking trail in Nevada so that you’ll know what exactly to expect along the way!
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

First of eight refurbished neon signs makes debut on Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new neon sign is now on display as one of eight refurbished signs to be placed on the world-famous boulevard. The Par-A-Dice Motel sign was placed just north of Oakey Boulevard on Las Vegas Boulevard. The sign was originally located at 2217 Fremont St., for a motel that opened its doors in 1953.
LAS VEGAS, NV

