Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Portion of Great Las Vegas Taco Festival fees to support Officer Thai's family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The community continues to find ways to support the family of fallen officer Truong Thai. This year, the Great Las Vegas Taco Festival will donate all parking fees from its event to his family. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Funeral plans announced for Las Vegas...
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.
Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
news3lv.com
Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Golden Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating an overnight homicide that occurred recently connected to man wanted for murder in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Golden Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred between the night of Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and the early morning of Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. An exact time, location or description of the victim wasn’t...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
news3lv.com
City of Henderson approves Jokers Wild rebuild on Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the building of a new hotel and casino for Jokers Wild on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, which parent company Boyd Gaming had to submit on appeal due to technical issues with construction timelines.
a-z-animals.com
Longest Biking Trail in Nevada
The state of Nevada is home to the fast-paced, neon-studded city of Las Vegas, known for being a gamblers’ mecca. However, some prefer to take in the scenery of this desert state at a slowly-pedaled pace. For those thirsty for a desert cycling adventure, Nevada offers many cycling trails to choose from. We’ll explore the longest biking trail in Nevada so that you’ll know what exactly to expect along the way!
Fox5 KVVU
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other. In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting. Updated:...
Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI arrested hours after leaving court in earlier case
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI was recently arrested hours after closing out an earlier DUI case and completing several requirements, before getting pulled over, again, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
Bail denied for former Clark County official accused of killing Las Vegas reporter
The former Clark County accused of stabbing a Las Vegas investigative reporter to death is expected to seek bail when he appears in court Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas police: Man accused of shooting, killing woman during dispute
UPDATE: The victim in a deadly shooting on Monday, Oct. 17, has been identified as Georgia Ann Sherman, 33, from Las Vegas. The cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso and arm; the manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office. […]
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the crash in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann Road, was reported around 6:40 a.m.
news3lv.com
First of eight refurbished neon signs makes debut on Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new neon sign is now on display as one of eight refurbished signs to be placed on the world-famous boulevard. The Par-A-Dice Motel sign was placed just north of Oakey Boulevard on Las Vegas Boulevard. The sign was originally located at 2217 Fremont St., for a motel that opened its doors in 1953.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas street named for former Nevada lawmaker and community leader
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will name a stretch of road after a former Nevada assemblyman and community leader. City council members voted unanimously on Wednesday to rename a portion of Sunny Place in the central valley "Harvey Munford Street." The section of Sunny Place...
Comments / 0