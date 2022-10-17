ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

NEW: Kara-oke Bowls coming to Foodland this week

By Kaile Hunt
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week Foodland will be launching a new product at all stores combining two of their classic dishes.

Foodland is known for its poke and fried chicken and recently came up with a new idea to combine the two foods.

A spokesperson for Foodland said they took their delicious karaage chicken and combined it with their Poke Bowls.

These yummy combinations are being called Kara-oke Bowls and are only sold at Foodland in Hawaii.

As of right now customers can choose from Original, Honey Kochujang or Roasted Sesame.

For more information about Foodland or to find the closest one located by you, head to their website.

Kara-oke Bowls are made to order by the bowl, or customers can also buy the chicken by the pound.

