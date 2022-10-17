Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
Former Las Vegas police officer pleads guilty to choking, beating stepson
A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer accused of choking and beating his stepson in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of felony child abuse, neglect, or endangerment and one count of misdemeanor child abuse, neglect, or endangerment.
news3lv.com
Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
Fox5 KVVU
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Detention Center officers ignored an inmate’s call for service before he was found dead in his cell, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. James Chatien was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 p.m. Oct. 18. Chatien was...
Teens found guilty of Las Vegas father's murder sentenced to life in prison
Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero have been sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 22 years for killing Halseth's father in April 2021.
news3lv.com
Murder suspect sought by police following woman's death earlier this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man accused of killing a woman in downtown Las Vegas. The incident happened on January 1, 2022, at around 2:49 p.m. near East Owens Ave and Main Street. Responding officers...
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
news3lv.com
Police investigate homicide in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
news3lv.com
Suspect in Henderson police shooting headed for competency hearing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of setting fire to a house last week and pointing a rifle at Henderson police officers, prompting them to open fire, is headed for a competency hearing. Mark Ellsworth, 19, appeared for an arraignment hearing in Henderson Justice Court Tuesday morning. During...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Inmate found dead following altercation with cellmate
An LVMPD corrections officer observed the inmate unresponsive inside his cell at approximately 2:04 p.m., according to a news release.
news3lv.com
Ex-official accused of reporter's murder ordered to remain in custody without bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County official accused of killing a Las Vegas reporter will remain in jail without bail, a judge ruled Tuesday morning. Robert Telles appeared in court as his attorney argued for a motion for his release on his own recognizance or for the setting of reasonable bail.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.
Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
Las Vegas police investigate inmate’s death at Clark County Detention Center
Metro police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.
Las Vegas man arrested in 1996 rape cold case after DNA evidence processed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police made an arrest last week in a 26-year-old unsolved rape case, documents said. Cotton Sutcliffe, 59, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her in late 1996, documents said. The day of the incident, the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted […]
news3lv.com
One dead following argument in central valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an argument at a central valley residential area Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the 1100 block of Century Garen Drive, near Maryland Pkwy and Reno Ave. Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot...
LVMPD: Altercation over parking led to a shooting, 34-year-old man dead
A school in the south Las Vegas valley is on lockdown after a shooting at a nearby residence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 1