'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets A New Tattoo In His Honor
Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband Bob Saget in a beautiful way with a very delicate tattoo. Kelly has been very open about the grief she’s felt since Bob passed away unexpectedly back in January. The tattoo is of a delicate martini glass on her arm. Kelly explained...
Paul McCartney Used to Worry the Audience at Beatles Shows Hated Him
Paul McCartney discusses the personal challenges of performing live. He initially worried about audiences at the Beatles shows, but got over it in time to go solo.
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
