He denied having any issues with the trio and explained why he doesn’t usually comment on rumors. The rumors that have been circulating about the tension between Lil Baby’s 4PF and Migos have existed for some time. It has been alleged that the labelmates had a fallout and the internet lit up with claims that Offset was roughed up by someone in the 4PF crew. Some have suggested that this has been the cause of the division between Offset, Migos, and Quality Control Music. Then, there were those rumors about Baby going out with Saweetie, but according to him, he doesn’t have issues with anyone.

2 DAYS AGO