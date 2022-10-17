Read full article on original website
Jeezy Teases Star-Studded Features List For Gangsta Grillz “SNOFALL” Mixtape
The “Put On” rapper is ready to drop a new album with collabs rumoured to include Kanye West, Post Malone, and Rihanna. Jeezy is just a few days away from dropping his new album, Snofall, and from the looks of a recent teaser, it might have star-studded tracklist. With possible Kanye West and Rihanna collaborations, along with longtime friend DJ Drama, Jay Jenkins is certainly looking to make a splash with his 11th studio release.
Lil Baby Doesn’t Have Beef With Migos
He denied having any issues with the trio and explained why he doesn’t usually comment on rumors. The rumors that have been circulating about the tension between Lil Baby’s 4PF and Migos have existed for some time. It has been alleged that the labelmates had a fallout and the internet lit up with claims that Offset was roughed up by someone in the 4PF crew. Some have suggested that this has been the cause of the division between Offset, Migos, and Quality Control Music. Then, there were those rumors about Baby going out with Saweetie, but according to him, he doesn’t have issues with anyone.
Jeezy Returns With DJ Drama Assisted “Snofall” Album
After taking a two year break from dropping a new project, Jeezy is back with his 11th studio project Snofall, hosted by Gangsta Grillz legend, DJ Drama. The Trap or Die duo joined forces on the 16-track project, which features special guest appearances by Lil Durk, EST Gee, and 42 Dugg.
NBA YoungBoy Drops Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Ft. Nicki Minaj & Yeat
NBA YoungBoy blessed fans with his sixth project of the year, dropping his new mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family. The 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape boasts only two features — from Nicki Minaj and Portland rapper Yeat. YB took to Instagram to share the cover art and tracksuit...
Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary
Despite all the breakups and divorces that have hit Hollywood this year, love is still in the air for Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine. The hot hip hop couple are no strangers to sharing adorable moments of their relationship on social media — but on Tuesday, the pair upped the ante with a heartwarming anniversary post. Both Pardi and Megan took to their individual Instagram accounts to honor their two-year union with a series of sexy, fun photos.
August Alsina Has “Absolutely Zero” Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith
As August prepares for “The Surreal Life,” he admits that he doesn’t have any contact with the Smiths following the “entanglement” scandal. Get ready to see a handful of celebrities in a new light thanks to a reboot of The Surreal Life. It was 16 years ago when the last episode of the unscripted television series aired, and in the new seventh season, the show is getting a makeover. The cast includes the likes of Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muñoz, Stormy Daniels, and August Alsina.
Kashdoll Shares Rare Photos Of Son Kashton: “This A Different Kinda Love”
Kashdoll welcomed her son Kashton Prophet Richardson nine month ago, and the new mom is finally giving fans an update on her little bundle of joy. On Tuesday, the “For Everybody” rapper took to Instagram to share the latest cover of Sheen Magazine, featuring herself, her beau Tracy T, and their baby boy Ashton.
DJ Akademiks Would Testify Against Lil Baby, Mentions D.A. Fani Willis
Ak has created a firestorm after he complained that Baby “said I can get touched.”. After Lil Baby mentioned DJ Akademiks on his latest album, the Off The Record podcast host hasn’t stopped talking about it. The Rap sensation recently shared It’s Only Me, and on the album, Akademiks found that he was mentioned not once, but twice. He posted about it on social media and seemed to laugh away the lyrics, but while on Twitch, he took a different approach while speaking about Baby allegedly putting his life in danger.
50 Cent Denies Beef With Nas When Discussing Supreme Team Documentary On Hot 97
While the two rappers have had their fair share of disagreements in their careers, Fif says it’s all love. 50 Cent always makes for a great interview, whether you like them for his insight as a rap and business mogul or for his bad-boy-provocateur persona. Regardless, he hopped on Hot 97 and discussed a variety of topics, from Eminem’s lasting legacy to Ye f.k.a. Kanye West’s recent controversies. For hip-hop historians, one of the most interesting parts of the interview was when 50 Cent discussed the Nas-directed documentary on Queens gang the Supreme Team and how there’s no beef between the two New York rap gods.
Kanye Calls Out Akademiks, Charlamagne, Peter Rosenberg In Latest Rant
Ye continues to bounce through media outlets as he drives home his controversial takes. Kanye West recently posted a video of himself calling out fellow public figures such as Charlamagne and DJ Akademiks. The DJ seemed unbothered by Kanye’s rant, even deciding to repost a clip of it on his Instagram.
Nicki Minaj Serves Looks On The Cover Of “Interview Magazine”: Photos
The 39-year-old spoke with actress Jada Pinkett Smith for her cover story interview. After Kim Kardashian broke the internet with her blonde eyebrows and bodacious booty on the cover of Interview Magazine a few weeks ago, it’s now Nicki Minaj’s turn to take over, and the 39-year-old is certainly making her presence felt with both her sultry, colourful photoshoot and her accompanying interview, conducted by none other than Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Ye & Juliana Nalú Spotted Making Out In L.A. Wearing Yeezy Fits
The father of four has been romantically linked to an ever-growing roster of celebrity women this year. Even as his personal and professional life are in total turmoil, Kanye West still has time for his latest fling – 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú – who cameras caught him making out with on Wednesday (October 19) outside of a Los Angeles studio, according to Page Six.
Kanye West’s Brand Deals Falling Apart Amid Various Controversies
Kanye West appears to be in bad standing with many of the brands he’s partnered with. The state of Kanye West’s numerous brand deals are up in the air as the legendary rapper has spent the last several weeks tarnishing his reputation by wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts, sharing numerous antisemitic remarks, and much more. Gap, Adidas, Balenciaga, and others all appear to be distancing themselves from the Donda rapper.
Mo’Nique Reacts To Video Accusing Oprah Of Ruining Her Career
Mo’Nique has had her fair share of beef with some of Black Hollywood’s most notable stars. Earlier this year, 50 Cent came to her defense, asking Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey to apologize for “blackballing” her in the industry after winning her Oscar in 2010. “I...
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends $1,800 To The Wrong Person & Gets Blocked
Yung Joc is not pleased with his recent Zelle transaction. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star accidentally sent $1,800 to the wrong recipient and received no response when asking for it back. Joc shared the text thread with his social media followers which showed only blue iMessages in the conversation and zero grey response bubbles.
Kobe Bryant’s Adidas Crazy 1 “Sunshine” Gets A Release Date
A classic Kobe shoe is making its way back to the market. Kobe Bryant’s sneaker legacy actually began with Adidas. He released two signature sneakers with the brand, and for the most part, they were panned by critics. With that being said, there is some nostalgia surrounding these sneakers right now, so it should come as no surprise that Adidas would want to re-release some iconic colorways.
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot With GloRilla
Kodak Black has never been shy about shooting his shot with celebrity women. Back in February, the “Super Gremlin” rapper tried his hand with DreamDoll, promising to be faithful if she gave him a chance. “I Ain’t Saying You Gotta B Mine All I Wanna Know Is Will You Be My Valentine,” he quipped.
NBA YoungBoy Negotiates Deal With Druski For Coulda Been Records
The fictional label attempted to recruit YB. NBA YoungBoy doesn’t usually play around on the Internet. When it comes to posting on social media, the Baton Rouge rapper is all about his music, his money and his children. On Tuesday, comedian Druski got YoungBoy to join him during an Instagram Live session for his fictional label Coulda Been Records.
Lil Baby Gifted $80,000 By Twitch Streamer During Live Stream
Kai Cenat broke streaming records with Baby as his guest. Lil Baby is usually the gift that keeps on giving. But on Thursday, he found himself on the receiving end of the gift exchange. Fresh off the release of his third studio album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta native joined Twitch streamer Kai Cenat during a live Twitch session.
Funk Flex Calls On Meek Mill To Fire Back At Kanye West Over “Drink Champs” Interview
Funk Flex wants Meek Mill to fire back at Kanye West over his recent comments on “Drink Champs.”. Funk Flex wants Meek Mill to check Kanye West over his recent appearance on Drink Champs, during which he claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl use, rather than police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.
