Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
news3lv.com
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
news3lv.com
Police investigate homicide in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
news3lv.com
Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Chinatown area of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting reported last month in Las Vegas's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He's identified as the...
news3lv.com
Couple sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend's father at Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple who pleaded guilty to killing the girlfriend's father and setting his Las Vegas home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero both received 22 years to life, a district court spokesperson...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday morning. On Oct. 17, at about 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. Investigators said the...
news3lv.com
One dead following argument in central valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an argument at a central valley residential area Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the 1100 block of Century Garen Drive, near Maryland Pkwy and Reno Ave. Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot...
news3lv.com
Suspect in Henderson police shooting headed for competency hearing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of setting fire to a house last week and pointing a rifle at Henderson police officers, prompting them to open fire, is headed for a competency hearing. Mark Ellsworth, 19, appeared for an arraignment hearing in Henderson Justice Court Tuesday morning. During...
news3lv.com
Altercation over parking spots leaves one person dead near Nellis, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting at a residence near the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. It was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and pronounced...
news3lv.com
Person barricaded inside semi-truck in northeast valley taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have taken a person into custody after being barricaded inside a semi-truck in the northeast Las Vegas valley for several hours Tuesday. The incident began around 8:16 a.m. as officers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi on Cheyenne Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police to host community engagement events with students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are holding a series of community engagement events this week to connect with children around the valley. Police were scheduled to bring pizza for students at Paradise Elementary School on Wednesday and interact with kids. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tilman...
news3lv.com
Man arrested after threatening to shoot up LGBTQ event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested after police say he sent a threatening message to an upcoming LGBTQ community event. Michael Zahara was arrested on Saturday after detectives threatened to "shoot up" a community event held by The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) of Nevada planned for Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Inmate dead following altercation at Clark County Detention Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE 10/19: Police say one inmate is dead after an altercation with his cellmate at the Clark County Detention Center Monday afternoon. At around 2:04 p.m., an LVMPD corrections officer noticed the inmate unresponsive inside his cell. He was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.
news3lv.com
Portion of Great Las Vegas Taco Festival fees to support Officer Thai's family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The community continues to find ways to support the family of fallen officer Truong Thai. This year, the Great Las Vegas Taco Festival will donate all parking fees from its event to his family. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Funeral plans announced for Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
White utility van sought after motorcyclist killed in crash on northern 215 Beltway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the Northern 215 Beltway on Wednesday, and authorities are looking for a white utility van that left the scene. The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 215 at N. Durango Drive, Trooper Ashlee Wellman with Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in the northeast valley. Officers reported to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Tropical Pkwy and Hollywood Blvd. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and died. The intersection of Hollywood and E. Tropical is temporarily...
news3lv.com
10-year-old girl runs with first responders to honor Officer Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Support for Metro Officer Truong Thai is coming from all ages. A 10-year-old girl known for running in honor of officers killed in the line of duty ran for Officer Truong Thai on Wednesday. Theresa Ann ran alongside several metro officers, including some who worked...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police locate missing 29-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. Police have located Josue Parra-Meza safely after going missing in North Las Vegas. The North Las Vegas Police Department needs help locating an endangered man who went missing. Josue Parra-Meza, 29, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at about 2:30 p.m. near his...
news3lv.com
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead, and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning, according to police. The collision was reported just before 6:40 a.m. on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Comments / 0