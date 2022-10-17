ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate homicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Chinatown area of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting reported last month in Las Vegas's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He's identified as the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday morning. On Oct. 17, at about 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead following argument in central valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an argument at a central valley residential area Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the 1100 block of Century Garen Drive, near Maryland Pkwy and Reno Ave. Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in Henderson police shooting headed for competency hearing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of setting fire to a house last week and pointing a rifle at Henderson police officers, prompting them to open fire, is headed for a competency hearing. Mark Ellsworth, 19, appeared for an arraignment hearing in Henderson Justice Court Tuesday morning. During...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Person barricaded inside semi-truck in northeast valley taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have taken a person into custody after being barricaded inside a semi-truck in the northeast Las Vegas valley for several hours Tuesday. The incident began around 8:16 a.m. as officers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi on Cheyenne Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police to host community engagement events with students

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are holding a series of community engagement events this week to connect with children around the valley. Police were scheduled to bring pizza for students at Paradise Elementary School on Wednesday and interact with kids. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tilman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested after threatening to shoot up LGBTQ event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested after police say he sent a threatening message to an upcoming LGBTQ community event. Michael Zahara was arrested on Saturday after detectives threatened to "shoot up" a community event held by The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) of Nevada planned for Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Inmate dead following altercation at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE 10/19: Police say one inmate is dead after an altercation with his cellmate at the Clark County Detention Center Monday afternoon. At around 2:04 p.m., an LVMPD corrections officer noticed the inmate unresponsive inside his cell. He was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in the northeast valley. Officers reported to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Tropical Pkwy and Hollywood Blvd. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and died. The intersection of Hollywood and E. Tropical is temporarily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

10-year-old girl runs with first responders to honor Officer Thai

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Support for Metro Officer Truong Thai is coming from all ages. A 10-year-old girl known for running in honor of officers killed in the line of duty ran for Officer Truong Thai on Wednesday. Theresa Ann ran alongside several metro officers, including some who worked...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas Police locate missing 29-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. Police have located Josue Parra-Meza safely after going missing in North Las Vegas. The North Las Vegas Police Department needs help locating an endangered man who went missing. Josue Parra-Meza, 29, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at about 2:30 p.m. near his...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

