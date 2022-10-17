Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast Equality Fest takes place this weekend in Biloxi
To celebrate the LGBTQ community, the Gulf Coast Equality Council is gearing up for Equality Fest this weekend. Saturday’s event will include arts and crafts along with food vendors. It will be a family event, complete with bounce houses and balloon animals for the kids. More than a dozen...
City of Ocean Springs offering cemetery tours during Halloween season
For the first time, Ocean Springs is hosting cemetery tours as part of the town’s Halloween festivities. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the cemetery with more.
City of Ocean Springs hosting cemetery tours
Ocean Springs set up it’s very first cemetery tour in the city’s history to get into the Halloween spirit. Guests for the event met up at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center where they were picked up by a bus and brought to the nearby Evergreen Cemetery.
Makin’ Groceries restaurant celebrating one year in Biloxi
A Biloxi business is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Makin’ Groceries is a plant-based café that offers healthy, plant-based, whole food family meals. Owner Lauren Turner was a history teacher at St. Martin before deciding to switch careers and become an entrepreneur. Turner cooks a variety of different dishes...
Hip Hop legend Nelly headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 21st – 23rd
Mr. Country Grammar himself is coming back to the Gulf Coast as Nelly will be at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Friday night at 8! I don’t need to go in to detail about Nelly, because if you were partying in 2000, you already know what it is! So, make your way to the Beau Rivage Friday night cause it’s going to be hot in there, just try to keep on all your clothes!
Reenactments of music makers at Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour
It’s the final night to visit the Old Biloxi Cemetery for graveside portrayals of musicians, singers, and bands throughout Biloxi’s long and storied past. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the Old Biloxi Cemetery with more.
Trunk or treat events leading up to Halloween
We’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, and leading up to the big night are trunk or treat events all over South Mississippi. Some already have passed, but here are events we know about:. October 18. Diamondhead Trunk or Treat, The Club at Diamondhead, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County
You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
Anti-bullying 5K Run and Walk Saturday morning in Long Beach
A community uniting against bullying, an upcoming event in Long Beach will feature the #1 against Bullying campaign. Here to tell us all about it are John Miller, owner of Full Circle Martial Arts, and Caitlyn Necaise, co-owner of Studio E Dance Company.
Author donates angel statue to the Old Biloxi Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new angel statue was added to the grounds of the Old Biloxi Cemetery. Over the past several years, Atlanta-based author Kim Carter has been donating angels. Carter has gifted more than six large pieces of statuary to the Biloxi Cemetery. She was inspired to do...
Lucedale Fall Farmers Market returns this Saturday
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The courthouse square in Lucedale will be bustling early Saturday morning as local vendors sell their seasonal crops. About a dozen vendors are expected. Anyone can come set up for free with first-come-first-serve space along Cox Street in front of the county courthouse. In the...
Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They gave their lives in the line of duty, but their sacrifices weren’t in vain. Kurt Jacquet and Carl Ohr lost their lives battling a blaze 36 years ago. On Thursday, they were remembered with two ceremonies at separate gravesites. “It’s wonderful to know how...
Work to begin on new beer garden north of Harbor View Café in Long Beach
Former Mayor and owner of Harbor View Café Robert Bass is getting ready to break ground on a new and exciting project in Long Beach. Bass is building a beer garden, located on the property just north of his café. He’s owned the property for a while, but...
Long Beach homeowners go all out for Halloween
There’s another scary house in town! Joey and Jan DeWitt’s house in Long Beach is known as the place to visit on Halloween. What makes their house unique is that most of their decorations are homemade and inspired by their favorite horror films. Joey DeWitt, who is the...
Mississippi Housing Authority hosts free health fair in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People gathered at the Orange Grove Community Center in Gulfport Wednesday for a free, community health fair. It was hosted by the South Mississippi Housing Authority. About 50 vendors showed up to provide health care services and resources. Various health screenings were available. You could get...
Hear the Pascagoula River Singing This October
Of all the rivers throughout the United States, none are as intriguing as the river that sings in Pascagoula — especially in October. The Pascagoula River, or the Singing River, actually hums like a swarm of bees dancing on gentle notes from a wooden flute, according to those lucky enough to have heard it. The intoxicating sound has also been compared to the delicate sounds and echos of rubbing the rim of a crystal glass filled with water or wine.
IMMS released Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles
The cold weather didn’t stop people from flocking to the beach in Biloxi this morning to watch as IMMS released five more Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles. Kemp’s Ridleys are the most endangered sea turtles in the world. These had all been approved to be released after being nursed back to health.
Captain D’s Latest Restaurant Opening in Gulfport
October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi. Located at 11487 US-49, this is the first Captain D’s for Gulfport and the brand’s 30th restaurant in Mississippi. The site was previously a Church’s Chicken and showcases Captain D’s successful real estate strategy of converting former restaurant spaces into a thriving seafood franchise.
Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
