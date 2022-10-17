Read full article on original website
WIVB
Wake Up! Wags: Ruby
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Ruby!. Ruby is a 3-year-old mixed breed who came from West Virginia and is looking for a forever home. She loves people, dogs, and cuddles!. If you’d like to learn more information on adopting this lovable girl, watch the...
SPCA serving Erie Co. overwhelmed, local animal control centers adopt out dogs
The SPCA of Erie County is full, leaving local animal control centers to adopt out animals from their facilities
Man fights to stay in Buffalo home that was never his
Army veteran James Moye has welcomed friends to the place he's called home on Leroy Avenue for more than 25 years.
erienewsnow.com
Our Local Animal Shelter Is Again Overloaded With Kittens
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Our local animal shelter is again overloaded with kittens, and thus, holding another “pawp-up” adoption this weekend. Last month at this time, the cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society reached capacity. To help make adoption more available, and find...
Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween
In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
buffalorising.com
The 2022 Witches Ball: Highway to Hell
The Witches Ball is back at The Statler and ready to take you on a “Highway to Hell” on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop). Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience features dozens of the most ‘hardcore’ local...
gvpennysaver.com
Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle
It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
WIVB
West Herr kicks off annual food drive
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — With November right around the corner, West Herr Auto Group is working to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season. From now until Nov. 12, West Herr is collecting non-perishable food items at all of its locations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and the Finger Lakes. Those items will then be given to community organizations and distributed to those in need.
Aquarium of Niagara to host free trick-or-treating event
The Aquarium of Niagara will partner with over 15 Niagara County businesses to host a free trick-or-treating event on the Aquarium's outdoor plaza, Whirpool Commons.
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
"Thank you for giving me my life back": North Tonawanda couple searching for good Samaritan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four times a week, bus 25D picks Wendy Ribbeck up from work in downtown Buffalo and takes her home to North Tonawanda. On September 15, time skipped a beat for her. "I just remember leaving work, going to the bus stop and getting on the bus....
Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home
The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
Restaurant Week is back in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
Erie County SPCA announces special where adopters can name own adoption fees
From Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, those looking to adopt at the SPCA serving Erie County can name their own adoption prices.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
“Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at Tops
Cold Springs native of Buffalo completed the “Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
This Western New York Town Just Won Halloween
The Halloween season has started earlier this year than years before. It was mid-August when the stores were selling candy, costumes and everything pumpkin spice! Farms were also part of the early action as they were selling pumpkins at roadside stands before the calendar switched to fall. If you were...
