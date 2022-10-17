ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Wake Up! Wags: Ruby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Ruby!. Ruby is a 3-year-old mixed breed who came from West Virginia and is looking for a forever home. She loves people, dogs, and cuddles!. If you’d like to learn more information on adopting this lovable girl, watch the...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Our Local Animal Shelter Is Again Overloaded With Kittens

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Our local animal shelter is again overloaded with kittens, and thus, holding another “pawp-up” adoption this weekend. Last month at this time, the cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society reached capacity. To help make adoption more available, and find...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween

In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

The 2022 Witches Ball: Highway to Hell

The Witches Ball is back at The Statler and ready to take you on a “Highway to Hell” on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop). Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience features dozens of the most ‘hardcore’ local...
BUFFALO, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle

It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
EAST BETHANY, NY
WIVB

West Herr kicks off annual food drive

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — With November right around the corner, West Herr Auto Group is working to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season. From now until Nov. 12, West Herr is collecting non-perishable food items at all of its locations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and the Finger Lakes. Those items will then be given to community organizations and distributed to those in need.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?

When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home

The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Restaurant Week is back in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Western New York Town Just Won Halloween

The Halloween season has started earlier this year than years before. It was mid-August when the stores were selling candy, costumes and everything pumpkin spice! Farms were also part of the early action as they were selling pumpkins at roadside stands before the calendar switched to fall. If you were...
AMHERST, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy