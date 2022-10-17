Read full article on original website
Hazel Juanita Logan Weed, 94
Hazel Juanita Logan Weed, age 94, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced once finalized by her family.
South Panola Homecoming 2022
A week of Homecoming activities culminated in the presentation of this year’s Homecoming Court and the crowning of Queen Teyah Sheegog at halftime of the Tigers’ football game Friday night (Oct. 14). Homecoming maids were (from left) Kadynce Johnson, Taylor Russell, Princess Lofton, Abigail Fassnacht, Amarii Chapman, Gariuna Williams, Mattie Herron, Teyah Sheegog, Le’Asia Horton, Ava Williams, Gabriella Russo, Janaja Wicks, Diamond Fondren, and Zoe Byrd. Crown Bearers for the Homecoming Court were Mercer Roberts and Charlee Kelly. Queen Teyah Sheegog was escorted by her father, Derrick Weston. (Glennie Pou)
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Oct. 10. Tracy Baker, 157 Bethlehem...
North Delta School Crowns Queen
Betsy Wolfe was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen at Friday night’s Green Wave football game. Pictured with Queen Betsy Wolfe is head of school Eric Robertson, Rodney Wolfe, father of the Queen, and 2021 Queen Sonni Smith. The North Delta Homecoming Court included maids (from left) freshman Jada Bryant, sophomore Ella Nichopoulos, juniors Liza Clark and Emily Wells, senior Millie Williams, Queen Betsy Wolfe, seniors Sophie Williams and Kelli Jo Manues, junior Emma Nichopoulos, sophomore Baylee Selby, and freshman Hallie Melton. (Kim Young).
Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
5:03 a.m. – MLK Dr, 65 year old man with a medical emergency. 12:05 p.m. – Hentz Rd. and I-55, grass fire, county requesting assistance. 12:10 p.m. – Armstrong St., 74 year old female with difficulty breathing. 3:24 p.m. – Piccadilly Dr., residential structure fire. 7:28...
Municipal Court
The City of Batesville held Municipal Court Wednesday, Oct. 12, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding. Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was fined $328. Kylan Zankevious Green, 104 Boyd St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and no child...
Holiday Open House a month away – Main Street working to include all retail merchants in Batesville
Batesville’s annual Holiday Open House date has been set, along with a renewed emphasis on making the popular event inclusive of all the city’s merchants, not just those located downtown on the Square. This year’s Holiday Open House will be Sunday, Nov. 20, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m....
