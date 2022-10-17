Canadian sentenced to 20 years in US prison for aiding IS

A Canadian man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for providing assistance to the Islamic State in Syria, the Justice Department said /AFP

A Canadian man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States on Monday for providing assistance to the Islamic State group in Syria.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, 37, of Edmonton, Alberta, was extradited from Canada to San Diego in 2019, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Abdullahi pleaded guilty in a federal court in San Diego to all charges in December 2021, it said.

He was accused of aiding six North American nationals to travel to Syria, where they joined IS.

To help raise funds, Abdullahi admitted carrying out an armed robbery of an Edmonton jewelry store in 2014.

The six included three of his cousins from Edmonton, an 18-year-old cousin from Minneapolis and a San Diego resident, Douglas McAuthur McCain.

All six were subsequently killed fighting for IS, the Justice Department said.