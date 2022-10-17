Gardner to review $97M bond request for new apartment complex

GARDNER, Kan. — On Monday the Gardner City Council will review a request to issue up to $97 million in industrial revenue bonds (IRBs) to support the construction of a new apartment complex in the northern part of the city.

Developers plan to build the University Park Apartments on roughly 35 acres at the northwest corner of 167th Street and White Drive. In May, the city council approved a request to rezone the undeveloped property to a planned apartment house district (RP-5).

Olathe-based developer Austin Park, LLC intends to build-out the 32 townhome and 574 apartment complex in two phases. The planned development includes eight townhome buildings near 163rd Street and nine, four-story apartment buildings to the south. Each apartment building will contain roughly 47-70 units.

The first phase will include the construction of the first five apartment buildings and a 1,800-square-foot swimming pool. This phase will also include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, a 8,000-square-foot dog park, a children’s playground area and roughly 2,324 feet of internal walking trails.

The second phase will include the construction of all eight townhome buildings, the remaining four apartment buildings and more than 1,000 feet of walking trails.

By issuing the bonds, the developer would also receive a sales tax exemption on construction materials used for the project.

The Gardner City Council is scheduled to vote on the bond request during the next regular council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.