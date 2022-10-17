The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee (GCDCC) is pleased to announce that three new committee members were elected in the Primary Election in July of this year. Jim Hunter and Darryl Glotfelty, both of Accident, and Tracy Edwards of Grantsville will begin their terms on the committee in November. Says Betty Pritt, current Chair of the GCDCC, “we are so thrilled to have three new committee members who will bring new perspectives, skills, and talents to the good work the GCDCC does. Already in the months since the Primary Election, they are engaged in the work we do, so they are prepared to hit the ground running when they officially take office after the General Election.”

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO