deepcreektimes.com
Friday October 21, Saturday October 22, Sunday October 23
The weather today will be sunny, with highs in the mid-50s and a low of 38. Southwest winds of around 5 mph. Saturday will be sunny, with highs in the lower 60s and a low of 39. South winds of around 5 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 60 and a low of 42. The chance of rain is 10%.
Commissioners Proclaim October 24-28, 2022 as Business Development Week in Garrett County
At its public meeting on October 3, 2022, the Garrett County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing the week of October 24-28, 2022, as Business Development Week in Garrett County. The Garrett County Division of Business Development is an active member of the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA), a non-profit organization...
Garrett Regional Medical Center, Hospice Of Garrett County, Inc. Partner to Provide End-of-life Care
Providing enhanced end-of-life care and support to the residents of Garrett County is the nature of the collaborative partnership between Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. Garrett County residents with terminal conditions who are unable to return to their homes are provided with end-of-life care...
Garrett County Democratic Central Committee Announces Three Newly Elected Members
The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee (GCDCC) is pleased to announce that three new committee members were elected in the Primary Election in July of this year. Jim Hunter and Darryl Glotfelty, both of Accident, and Tracy Edwards of Grantsville will begin their terms on the committee in November. Says Betty Pritt, current Chair of the GCDCC, “we are so thrilled to have three new committee members who will bring new perspectives, skills, and talents to the good work the GCDCC does. Already in the months since the Primary Election, they are engaged in the work we do, so they are prepared to hit the ground running when they officially take office after the General Election.”
