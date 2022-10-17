Read full article on original website
The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 20-23
You may be looking for an event or something fun to do with the whole family, so check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 20-23.
dayton.com
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Vance, Ryan stop in Miami Valley: The role our region plays in the election
"I just want to continue the conversation on how we build up Dayton," Ryan said. "I come from outside of Youngstown, which is very, very similar to Dayton."
100 quail killed in Dayton house fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire led to the death of over 100 pets in Dayton Wednesday evening. According to the Dayton Fire Department, two dogs, seven cats and approximately 100 quail died when a house caught fire on the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton. Crews arrived at 7:20 p.m. to find heavy […]
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant to celebrate Day of the Dead with five-course dinner
Sueño, an upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton, is hosting a five-course dinner with wine pairings next week in celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). “We will create a Día de los Muertos altar in the restaurant, and guests are encouraged to bring items to decorate such as flowers, candles, pictures of loved ones that have passed, incense, etc.,” said Lauren Gay, general manager and wine director at Sueño.
dayton.com
Belmont Billiards has new set of operators: ‘We’re trying to just breathe some life back into it’
Belmont Billiards, an iconic bar on Watervliet Avenue in Dayton with nearly 100 years of history, has a new set of operators committed to honoring and building upon its legacy. Jacqui Creepingbear and Isaac DeLamatre, a couple with extensive experience working in area bars and restaurants, are ready to rebrand...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Police called to brawl in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
‘Here to serve’: 2022 breaks records at Dayton Fire Department
Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department said he expects 2022 to hit well over 40,000 incidents, beating the former top year by more than 2,000.
WDTN
Italian Style Soup by Bill & Mark at El Meson
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Bill and Mark join us in the kitchen from El Meson! They recently took a trip to Italy and are putting an Italian twist on their menu. It’s an irresistible soup recipe that we guarantee you’ll enjoy!
Dayton reveals plan to spend $55M investing in neighborhoods
“This is the biggest pot of money in my time with the city so to have this money, make some decisions, and make an impact is the best feeling to have,” said Public Works Director Fred Stovall.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
UPDATE: Power restored to AES Ohio customers after ‘animal’ causes outages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:36 a.m. Power has been restored for thousands of AES Ohio customers who were without power in Montgomery County Wednesday morning. The majority of outages impacted customers in Englewood. A spokesperson for AES Ohio confirmed with News Center 7 that the outages were caused by...
Construction underway to prevent dangerous driving in Dayton
Authorities across the Miami Valley are trying to crack down on a dangerous driving behavior known as "hooning".
RTA bus collides with car in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus crashed into a car at a Dayton intersection just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a Dayton RTA bus and a Student Driver marked car collided at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Monument Avenue. The incident was initially reported as […]
Toys ‘R’ Us returns to Miami Valley with revival at Macy’s locations
MIAMI VALLEY — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, Toys ‘R’ Us has launched new in-store locations. The toy store giant closed all locations in 2018, a year after filing for bankruptcy. In the summer of 2021, Macy’s announced a partnership with the iconic toy retailer’s parent...
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
