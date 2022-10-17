Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Jack B. Williams
Jack B. Williams age 88 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Jack was a proud veteran, serving in Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of walker Memorial Baptist Church. Jack was very beloved by his family. Jack was preceded in death by his...
williamsonhomepage.com
James “Jim” Harvey Owens
James “Jim” Harvey Owens was born on December 30, 1943, in Electra, Texas, to Dardanella and Harvey Owens. Jim attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he graduated in 1967 with a degree in Biology. He then attended UT Health Houston School of Dentistry, graduating in May 1971 with a Doctorate in Dental Surgery.
williamsonhomepage.com
Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing Patron Party
Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing Patron Party was held on the rooftop of the 511 Union Building in downtown Nashville. The event was hosted by Waller Law and attendees could look out over the beautiful Cumberland River, one of the waterways in Tennessee that Harpeth Conservancy works to protect. More...
williamsonhomepage.com
FPD Sgt. named 'Officer of the Year' by National Alliance on Mental Illness Tennessee
Franklin Police Department's Sergeant Mike Stephens has been named “Officer of the Year” by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Tennessee. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tennessee is the state’s leading mental health advocacy organization, and according to a news release, Stephens was recognized for his efforts in helping to train law enforcement and emergency personnel throughout Williamson County on how to safely and effectively respond to people in the midst of a mental health crisis.
williamsonhomepage.com
Wesley Mortgage hires two Nashville natives as loan originators
Franklin-based Wesley Mortgage has announced the addition of Todd Wiggins and Dalton Ponchilla as loan originators. According to a news release, Wiggins has more than 24 years of experience in mortgage loan origination, and most recently served as a loan originator for FirstBank. Ponchilla is a former NFL, CFL and...
williamsonhomepage.com
Late touchdown from MacIntyre leads Brentwood Academy past Ensworth
The Brentwood Academy Eagles used some late game heroics by its offense to overcome the Ensworth Tigers, 10-7, in a defensive struggle Thursday night. After two Ensworth penalties kept the final drive alive, BA sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre scrambled, and with pressure all around him, found Griffin Cropp for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 0:21 left to play in the contest.
williamsonhomepage.com
Belmont's Wells named to Lieberman Award Watch List
With a little under the month until the start of the regular season, Belmont star Destinee Wells is already making waves nationally. On Monday, the junior was named to the 2022-23 Nancy Lieberman Award Watch list, which is handed out annually to the best point guard in the nation. Wells...
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Public Charter School Commission votes against Founders Classical Academy of Brentwood
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission unanimously voted against Founders Classical Academy of Brentwood, a proposed charter school, during Monday’s commission meeting. The Commission also unanimously voted down the proposed Founders Classical Academy of Hendersonville during the same meeting, ending the current bid for the schools. Meetings were previously...
williamsonhomepage.com
Volleyball: BGA advances to DII-A state title game, Brentwood faces elimination on Wednesday
It was another full slate of action at the TSSAA volleyball state tournament in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, and Battle Ground Academy came away as the day's big winners. The Wildcats (36-4) defeated Goodpasture 3-1 in the Division II-A semifinals at MTCS. Afterwards, the Cougars (34-5) won 3-1 over MTCS (34-11) in an elimination game, setting up another matchup between the two teams in Thursday's championship game, which is set to take place at 11 a.m. at MTCS.
williamsonhomepage.com
Volleyball: Brentwood, BGA advance in state tournament
The 2022 TSSAA state volleyball tournament got underway on Tuesday, and it was a good day for Williamson County schools. The day started off with Battle Ground Academy (35-4) sweeping Middle Tennessee Christian School 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 despite the match taking place at MTCS. The win, the Wildcats fourth over...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville defeats Independence for girls soccer Region title
The Nolensville (12-4-1) girls soccer team broke a scoreless stalemate with Independence (10-9-1) in the second half with two rapid fire goals from sophomore Maddie Padelski and held on for a 2-1 victory in the Region 6 AAA championship game Wednesday night at Independence High School. The teams had some...
williamsonhomepage.com
Page girls soccer wins Region 6 championship over Murfreesboro Central
The Page girls soccer team kept the winning ways going on Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over Murfreesboro Central in the Class AA Region 6 championship game. With the win, the Patriots (19-0-2) will host Hume-Fogg (13-5-2) on Saturday in the sectional round with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
williamsonhomepage.com
Girls Soccer: Page dominates Fairview in region semifinals, GCA, Father Ryan, Ensworth advance to state quarterfinals
Page and Fairview took part in a high stakes "Battle of 840" on Tuesday night as the Patriots dominated the Yellow Jackets 8-0 in the Region 6 semifinals. With the win, Page (18-0-2) advances to the region final where they will face Murfreesboro Central (16-4) on Thursday night at home. Last week, the Patriots defeated the Tigers 1-0 in overtime to win the District 11 championship.
williamsonhomepage.com
Volleyball: BGA wins back-to-back DII-A state championships with sweep of Goodpasture
The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats have been on a season-long mission to repeat as state champions. On Thursday morning, they achieved their goal with a 3-0 sweep of Goodpasture in the 2022 TSSAA Division II-A state championship game. "It feels amazing," BGA head coach Tatiana Alvarez said. "It feels relieving....
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill house fire kills pets
The Spring Hill Fire Department is investigating a house fire that killed several pets on Wednesday night. According to an SHPD social media post, emergency crews were dispatched to the Reserves neighborhood just after 11 p.m. where they "encountered heavy fire conditions." No people were injured in the blaze that...
williamsonhomepage.com
One dead in Brentwood plane crash
Update (11:15 a.m.): The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a fatal plane crash that killed one person on Tuesday morning. The crash was first announced by the Brentwood Police Department in a tweet at 8:16 a.m. which prompted the closure of a stretch of...
williamsonhomepage.com
Old Smyrna Road reopened, pilot identified following Tuesday's fatal plane crash
Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood reopened on Wednesday night after it was closed for more than 30 hours following Tuesday's single-engine plane crash that killed one man. That man was identified as 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher of Gallatin by WSMV, and while the Brentwood Police Department would not confirm or deny that information, WSMV reports that Wiltcher's family confirmed him as the sole victim.
