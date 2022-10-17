It was another full slate of action at the TSSAA volleyball state tournament in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, and Battle Ground Academy came away as the day's big winners. The Wildcats (36-4) defeated Goodpasture 3-1 in the Division II-A semifinals at MTCS. Afterwards, the Cougars (34-5) won 3-1 over MTCS (34-11) in an elimination game, setting up another matchup between the two teams in Thursday's championship game, which is set to take place at 11 a.m. at MTCS.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO