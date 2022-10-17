The New Business Traveler: Block Shop Textile's Hopie Stockman on Fitting Boat Rides and Cribbage Into a Work Trip

Read full article on original website
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Man Claims He Found Cockroach In Airline Meal. Airline Says It Was Just Sautéed Ginger.
A Vistara passenger claims his vegetarian meal onboard included an unwanted animal product: a dead cockroach. But the airline claims it was just sautéed ginger. Cockroach Or Ginger In Airline Meal? Airline And Passenger At Odds. Nikul Solanki posted two pictures, including a close-up, of his breakfast (idli sambar...
The Best Hotels for Spending Christmas in the U.K.
This article was originally published on Condé Nast Traveller U.K. After a few years of subdued celebrations, Christmas is set to return this year with renewed energy. Festivities will be bigger, Christmas lights will be brighter, and the U.K.'s best hotels are set to pull out all the stops to make this Christmas a truly magical one. Think grand country houses with their own ice rinks, designer Christmas trees in glossy London hotels, and all the twinkling lights and cozy fireplaces you could imagine. There will be carols by candlelight, lavish black-tie suppers, and of course, traditional lunches with all of the trimmings and none of the washing up.
‘Unusual’ 120-Year-Old Shipwreck Discovered In Lake Superior Wows Researchers
The ship was lost in a storm in 1902.
Experiencing Indigenous Culture on a Superyacht Cruise Along Ecuador's Lesser-Visited Mainland Coast
We crossed the trickling Buenavista river and followed a dirt path through ceibo and carob trees, past bulbous termite nests and women beating laundry against the rocks, until we emerged at a clearing beneath a twisted ficus. Shaman Plinio Merchán was waiting for us. His body was painted with russet-colored achiote ink and a precious ceramic necklace, generations old, hung over his heart.
A Road Trip Along Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, Home to Vineyards, Oyster Farms, and Sleepy Island Detours
The mere mention of Croatia conjures up images of crystalline blue waters, orange-roofed historic towns, and languid days spent island hopping. But traversing the country’s coastline by car, especially during shoulder season, can be just as spectacular. A drive along the southern Dalmatian Coast will bring you to delights often overlooked by the masses: family-run wineries on dramatic sloping hills, oyster farms nestled in quiet turquoise bays, centuries-old villages, and protected lakes and rivers that are perfect for paddleboarding, windsurfing, and kayaking.
A Peek Inside the New Orient Express Train Reveals It’s More Glamorous Than Ever
When it took its first trip from Paris to Istanbul (then Constantinople) in 1883, the Orient Express redefined what train travel could look like. Nearly 140 years on, as it gears up to hit the tracks again, the high-end rail line might set yet another benchmark for journeys by rail.
