Stillwater, OK

Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns are going on the road for the first time since the debacle in Lubbock, taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys to keep themselves in the upper tier of the Big 12 standings. A year ago, Texas held a lead against the Cowboys but things began to unravel...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian wants to redshirt Texas WR Agiye Hall

Among the non-freshmen players for the Texas Longhorns, arguably the most important decision about a potential redshirt revolves around sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall, who transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide this offseason. After retuning from an indefinite suspension during preseason camp was “not something that was based on one...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn football commits in action, Oct. 20-22

No Texas Longhorn commits had a game as dramatic last week as their future team’s win over Iowa State. Not a single one of the team’s 17 commits who played last weekend took part in a game that was decided by less than ten points. There should be...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas wins ugly against Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns’ revenge tour continued Saturday, avenging one of the more embarrassing losses from a year ago, a drubbing on the road at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones. It wasn’t the best game from the Texas offense, with quarterback Quinn Ewers struggling to find open receivers...
AUSTIN, TX
Z94

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations

TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!

Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK
cushingcitizen.com

Beasley purchases Naifeh's Deli and Grill

In a statement made around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, Geoff Beasley, owner of the Dunkin Theater and Godofredo’s Pizzeria and Taproom, announced that he has entered into an agreement to purchase Naifeh’s Deli and Grill from Joe Naifeh. Joe Naifeh, owner of Naifeh’s Deli and Grill had...
CUSHING, OK

