Read full article on original website
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing Oklahoma State
The Texas Longhorns are going on the road for the first time since the debacle in Lubbock, taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys to keep themselves in the upper tier of the Big 12 standings. A year ago, Texas held a lead against the Cowboys but things began to unravel...
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: Sorry Stillwater, Texas fans think Lubbock is the scariest road game
Everyone, including Steve Sarkisian, thinks last year’s Texas squad would not have been able to come back against Iowa State like they did last week. Sarkisian called the 24-21 victory a “culture win” and it seems like most of the fanbase agrees. It was the Longhorns first win over Iowa State since the 2018 season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian wants to redshirt Texas WR Agiye Hall
Among the non-freshmen players for the Texas Longhorns, arguably the most important decision about a potential redshirt revolves around sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall, who transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide this offseason. After retuning from an indefinite suspension during preseason camp was “not something that was based on one...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State preview: Longhorns look for season-defining road victory
Following a culture win by the No. 20 Texas Longhorns over the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin last Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team heads on the road for a difficult matchup against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater at T Boone Pickens Stadium. In a strange...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: “Gritty” and “culture win” for Texas, previewing Oklahoma State, and Buy or Sell
Just one Winning is Hard podcast for you this week but Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker don’t miss a beat! Hear their thoughts on the Texas Longhorns' comeback victory over Iowa State, a look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and a “Buy or Sell” segment. Wescott and...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn football commits in action, Oct. 20-22
No Texas Longhorn commits had a game as dramatic last week as their future team’s win over Iowa State. Not a single one of the team’s 17 commits who played last weekend took part in a game that was decided by less than ten points. There should be...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas wins ugly against Iowa State
The Texas Longhorns’ revenge tour continued Saturday, avenging one of the more embarrassing losses from a year ago, a drubbing on the road at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones. It wasn’t the best game from the Texas offense, with quarterback Quinn Ewers struggling to find open receivers...
Burnt Orange Nation
‘Versatile’ Texas LB Jaylan Ford, the Big 12’s leading tackler, contributed two turnovers vs. Iowa State
In a close, hard-fought game against the Iowa State Cyclones last Saturday, the Texas Longhorns were able to come away with a culture-defining win in large part because of winning the turnover battle 2-0 thanks to two takeaways secured by junior linebacker Jaylan Ford. With the Cyclones driving deep into...
OSU Homecoming Week In Full Swing As Cowboys Prepare For Saturday Game
Events for America's Greatest Homecoming are now underway in Stillwater. The events started on Monday with the dyeing of the Edmon Low Library fountain. There will also be the Harvest Carnival, chili cook-off and the Sea of Orange Parade Saturday morning. All of this leads up to the homecoming game...
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
KOCO
Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water
Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet. The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs. This is the second...
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
cushingcitizen.com
Beasley purchases Naifeh's Deli and Grill
In a statement made around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, Geoff Beasley, owner of the Dunkin Theater and Godofredo’s Pizzeria and Taproom, announced that he has entered into an agreement to purchase Naifeh’s Deli and Grill from Joe Naifeh. Joe Naifeh, owner of Naifeh’s Deli and Grill had...
KOCO
New development in Oklahoma City could mirror popular Chicago neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new development in Midtown could mirror a popular Chicago neighborhood. Some residents are excited about the possible changes. Others said this could disrupt traffic patterns. A block of Classen Drive could shut down and turn into a courtyard. It’s part of a proposal by the...
Comments / 0