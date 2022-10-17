Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
New Jackson garbage contract depends on ruling
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders are closer to resolving the garbage contract dispute that’s been tied up in court for months. The city council’s attorney, Deshun Martin, said a complete resolution from a federal judge is expected soon in the case between the mayor and city council. As part of the resolution, Martin […]
WLBT
Going it alone? Jackson issues its own RFP for water system manager
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after the mayor said Jackson would not agree to a request for qualifications it did not contribute to, the city has issued its own request for proposals to hire a water system manager. On October 18, the city posted an RFP for an operations,...
MSNBC
House probes Mississippi after governor mocked Jackson during water crisis
Top Democrats in the House are investigating the state of Mississippi, its capital city of Jackson, and how officials leading both responded to a recent water supply crisis that left residents without clean water for weeks this year. The probe, if seen through, could offer details on the systemic failures...
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
WLBT
Clinton considers re-zoning proposal, leaving local farmers concerned
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Farmers living on the outskirts of Clinton say their livelihoods are at risk now that the city is discussing changing some farmland into residential property. “To be told that we’re not important and our lifestyle is not a value to this city, is very heartbreaking,” said...
Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency
Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
WLBT
DOJ: Owners of Pearl apartment complexes fined for discriminating against Black residents
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The owners and former rental agent of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, have been fined after an investigation found that they were discriminating against Black residents, violating the Fair Housing Act, the Department of Justice says. SSM Properties LLC, Steven and Sheila Maulding and James...
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis
Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
wessonnews.com
ADAs discuss Castle Doctrine
Copiah County District Attorney Daniela Shorter and Assistant District Attorney Pat Beasley discussed the “Castle Doctrine” at Sheriff Byron Swilley’s quarterly meeting with citizens last month at the Gallman Safe Room. The Sheriff’s meetings provide an opportunity for him to hear citizen concerns and share information. In...
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Madison County Journal
Flora’s Brown tapped for Madison branch
Southern Bancorp Community Partners (SBCP), a 501(c)(3) loan fund and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced the hiring of Ralph Brown of Flora as its new Chief Lending Officer. SBCP is the nonprofit arm of Southern Bancorp, Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest CDFIs. “I am...
prentissheadlight.com
Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion
Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
vicksburgnews.com
Greyhound returns to Vicksburg
Greyhound Lines Inc. has officially announced its new stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi, operating from 3046 Indiana Ave in the Memorial Plaza. Just two miles from its previous location on Frontage Rd., the new move marks a return to service in Vicksburg for Greyhound after over a year of no service in the area.
Chipotle coming to Madison in 2023
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to open in Madison next summer. The Madison County Journal reported the restaurant will be located on Grandview Boulevard. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the site plan during a meeting on Tuesday. The company plans to have permits and break ground toward the end […]
WAPT
Man pleads guilty for his part in illegally dumping industrial waste into Jackson water system
JACKSON, Miss. — A Pearl man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his part in illegally dumping industrial waste into Jackson's water system. William Roberts, 44, who worked for a Jackson wastewater hauling business, admitted to supervising the transportation and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities, of Brandon, to a site at a commercial entity in Jackson, federal prosecutors said.
mageenews.com
Simpson County Collision
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
Greyhound searching for new Jackson location
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
