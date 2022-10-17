Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
The City of Cincinnati: Saying the 'n-word' will get you immediately fired
City officials are meeting Thursday night to discuss the updated language added to the city's non-discrimination and sexual harassment policies.
Cute siblings: Baby hippo Fritz teases Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo
The siblings first met on Aug. 24 in the outdoor habitat, and the two almost got close enough for a nose boop.
WLWT 5
WLWT News 5 anchor Steven Albritton joining morning show as co-anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday that WLWT News 5 Anchor Steven Albritton is bringing his expertise and experience to mornings, joining Kelly Rippin and Randi Rico on WLWT News 5 Today weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Thursday Oct. 27. Albritton has been...
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo announces sloth, Lightning, is pregnant again
CINCINNATI — Visitors will get to see a new member of the Cincinnati Zoo family next year. The zoo has announced its 10-year-old sloth, Lightning, is pregnant and is due next summer!. Lightning was pregnant in 2021 but, sadly, gave birth to a stillborn pup in October. The zoo...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday that they are expecting another baby animal, just months after Bibi had Fritz the baby hippo. Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo. “We waited several months before putting the...
BLINK is over, but organizers say its future could be bigger and better
Andrew Salzbrun, co-founder of BLINK, couldn’t answer whether BLINK would be back in 2024 but organizers said they expect this year's festival was a success.
WLWT 5
Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school
CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
Fans help local band find $6,000 worth of stolen equipment
Fellow musicians and fans worked together to find the equipment and by early October, they got a lead.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Ohio youth football coach gunned down after practice
CINCINNATI (AP) — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished. Jermaine Knox, 37, died at the scene outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night, police said. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. Practice […]
University of Cincinnati News Record
PHOTOS | One million people visit Downtown Cincinnati for BLINK Festival
Zachary Robinson is the photography director for The News Record. He is a rising senior double-majoring in psychology and communications, pursuing a career in newsroom operations. Zachary has interest in all things photography related.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Comments / 0