Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

WLWT News 5 anchor Steven Albritton joining morning show as co-anchor

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday that WLWT News 5 Anchor Steven Albritton is bringing his expertise and experience to mornings, joining Kelly Rippin and Randi Rico on WLWT News 5 Today weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Thursday Oct. 27. Albritton has been...
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo announces sloth, Lightning, is pregnant again

CINCINNATI — Visitors will get to see a new member of the Cincinnati Zoo family next year. The zoo has announced its 10-year-old sloth, Lightning, is pregnant and is due next summer!. Lightning was pregnant in 2021 but, sadly, gave birth to a stillborn pup in October. The zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday that they are expecting another baby animal, just months after Bibi had Fritz the baby hippo. Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo. “We waited several months before putting the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school

CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MASON, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
WDTN

Ohio youth football coach gunned down after practice

CINCINNATI (AP) — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished. Jermaine Knox, 37, died at the scene outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night, police said. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. Practice […]
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH

