Cass County, MI

Three Rivers woman dies in head-on crash on US 131 near White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A woman is dead after her vehicle was struck head-on near White Pigeon Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. along US-131 at Dickson Road in Constantine Township. Michigan State Police say a 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers was driving northbound and crashed head-on with a 59-year-old man driving a southbound pickup truck.
Suspect in BC shooting death of Christopher Williams will stand trial

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the July 11 shooting death of 17-year-old Christopher Williams has been ordered to stand trial. 19-year-old Cameron Anthony James of Battle Creek is facing open murder and weapons offense charges. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports his case was bound over to...
20-year-old man pleads no contest in 2019 Battle Creek death

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a 2019 robbery in Battle Creek. WOOD TV-8 reporting that 20-year-old Trenten Cohoon pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery on October 10. The charges stemm...
Industrial process wastewater released to Kalamazoo city storm sewer system: No contact advisory for portions along Kalamazoo River in effect

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some industrial process wastewater has been released into a Kalamazoo storm sewer system. According to the city, Kalamazoo Department of Public Services officials were made aware of an industrial facility’s accidental liquid release into the storm sewer located at 1500 North Pitcher Street on Thursday, October 20th.
State issues new violation order against Graphic Packaging International

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo has been issued new violations from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. The state says the company did not keep appropriate records, installed equipment that was different than what had been permitted, and failed a stack...
