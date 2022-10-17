Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
One person needing emergency extraction from vehicle in Allegan County crash
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with Hamilton Fire and First Responders were called to the scene of a crash where they had to extract a passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. It happened around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, October 19 on Lincoln...
jack1065.com
Three Rivers woman dies in head-on crash on US 131 near White Pigeon
WHITE PIGEON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A woman is dead after her vehicle was struck head-on near White Pigeon Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. along US-131 at Dickson Road in Constantine Township. Michigan State Police say a 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers was driving northbound and crashed head-on with a 59-year-old man driving a southbound pickup truck.
jack1065.com
Suspect in BC shooting death of Christopher Williams will stand trial
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the July 11 shooting death of 17-year-old Christopher Williams has been ordered to stand trial. 19-year-old Cameron Anthony James of Battle Creek is facing open murder and weapons offense charges. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports his case was bound over to...
jack1065.com
20-year-old man pleads no contest in 2019 Battle Creek death
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a 2019 robbery in Battle Creek. WOOD TV-8 reporting that 20-year-old Trenten Cohoon pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery on October 10. The charges stemm...
jack1065.com
Industrial process wastewater released to Kalamazoo city storm sewer system: No contact advisory for portions along Kalamazoo River in effect
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some industrial process wastewater has been released into a Kalamazoo storm sewer system. According to the city, Kalamazoo Department of Public Services officials were made aware of an industrial facility’s accidental liquid release into the storm sewer located at 1500 North Pitcher Street on Thursday, October 20th.
jack1065.com
State issues new violation order against Graphic Packaging International
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo has been issued new violations from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. The state says the company did not keep appropriate records, installed equipment that was different than what had been permitted, and failed a stack...
jack1065.com
Community invited to share feedback and learn about upcoming projects at October 24 Meeting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo is set to host a community meeting to gather resident feedback and share information about upcoming road construction projects in the Westnedge Hill area. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 24th from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Kalamazoo...
jack1065.com
AUDIO: Kalamazoo city commissioners split on upcoming Foundation For Excellence spending
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The proposed 2023 budget for Kalamazoo’s Foundation For Excellence has been released, and some Kalamazoo city commissioners are not happy with the plan. Those commissioners say the budget does not include enough spending to help to end poverty and homelessness in the city.
