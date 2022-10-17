Read full article on original website
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Business SpotlightThe Maine WriterDexter, ME
A Sweet and Tempting New Business Just Opened in Dover-FoxcroftThe Maine WriterDover-foxcroft, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
JUST IN: A Train Derailed in Maine Early Wednesday Morning
According to an article by WGME 13, a train has derailed in Maine. WGME reports that a train, operated by Canadian Pacific Railway, went off the tracks earlier this morning in Piscataquis County. The derailment reportedly happened in Orneville which is an unrecognized township that borders the Maine town of...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
WMTW
Officials: Washout causes six train cars to derail in Maine
ORNEVILLE, Maine (WABI) — Piscataquis County authorities are at the scene of a train derailment in Orneville. Six cars from a Canadian Pacific train derailed Wednesday morning due to a washout near Route 16. Officials say one of the engines was severely damaged in the derailment. No roads are...
wabi.tv
New Peruvian restaurant opens in Veazie
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Food offerings in the Bangor area have expanded once again. TV5 stopped by the new Peruvian restaurant in Veazie to learn more. “I just saw the opportunity, and I just took it,” said Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez Narvaez, owner of Mi Causa. Narvaez moved...
wabi.tv
20th edition of Pumpkins in the Park set for Sunday in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UCP of Maine will celebrate 20 Years of Pumpkins in the Park with a family Halloween benefit event on Sunday at the Anah Shriner’s building in Bangor. Andrew Lohman, who is one of the organizers, was a guest during our TV 5 Morning News on Thursday.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
wabi.tv
Madisyn Hartley moves from MCI to Maine field hockey
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Madisyn Hartley has made her way from Pittsfield and the MCI Huskies to Orono and the Black Bears. She’s been a part of the team’s success over the years, including Maine’s first America East Championship last season. Hartley came to Maine camps before...
wabi.tv
Scam prevention forum in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A scam prevention forum took place in Belfast. “It’s just so valuable to remind people that scams are happening in Maine,” State Attorney General Aaron Frey said. The Waldo County Triad in partnership the sheriff’s office held the event Thursday to help seniors identify...
wabi.tv
Income-based heating assistance through HEAP
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
wabi.tv
Glenburn road that collapsed due to washout won’t reopen until next week, MaineDOT says
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Glenburn’s town manager tells TV5 repairs to the Pushaw Road are expected to be completed next week. A portion of the road collapsed last weekend after heavy rains washed away the culverts underneath it. The Maine Department of Transportation told us earlier this week the...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
wabi.tv
Governor Mills takes part in ‘Meet the Candidate’ forum in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills was in Bangor taking part of a forum at the Cross Insurance Center. The “Meet the Candidate” event was held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce. Mills spoke with local business leaders, answered questions, and discussed concerns. One thing she...
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
With the Recent Rain, How Much Snow Would That Have Been?
Just for the story, we will use the numbers that came from the weather office for Bangor. On Tuesday we got 2 inches of rain. Last Friday we received 5 inches of rain. Hold onto your shovel while the conversion is being computed. From the National Weather Service. How many...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Jason A. York of Surry and Kristen Danielle Carter of Surry. Married May 30, 2015, at Surry. Debra D. Whitmore of Sullivan and Henry L. Whitmore of Sullivan. Married Feb. 12, 2016, at Sullivan. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil...
penbaypilot.com
High hopes for beetle release in Camden Hills to help save hemlock
CAMDEN — Camden Hills State Park is adding yet another distinction to its growing list. It has already welcomed the highest number of visitors among Maine’s state parks for the last three years running. Its new trail marking system has been useful in helping lost hikers, and now, eyes are on a certain tiny insect with the potential for saving a certain native tree species.
wabi.tv
No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Crews from half a dozen departments were able to quickly knock down the fire at the home on Bagley Mountain Road just before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the fire started in a...
