ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenburn, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

New Peruvian restaurant opens in Veazie

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Food offerings in the Bangor area have expanded once again. TV5 stopped by the new Peruvian restaurant in Veazie to learn more. “I just saw the opportunity, and I just took it,” said Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez Narvaez, owner of Mi Causa. Narvaez moved...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

20th edition of Pumpkins in the Park set for Sunday in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UCP of Maine will celebrate 20 Years of Pumpkins in the Park with a family Halloween benefit event on Sunday at the Anah Shriner’s building in Bangor. Andrew Lohman, who is one of the organizers, was a guest during our TV 5 Morning News on Thursday.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Madisyn Hartley moves from MCI to Maine field hockey

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Madisyn Hartley has made her way from Pittsfield and the MCI Huskies to Orono and the Black Bears. She’s been a part of the team’s success over the years, including Maine’s first America East Championship last season. Hartley came to Maine camps before...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Scam prevention forum in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A scam prevention forum took place in Belfast. “It’s just so valuable to remind people that scams are happening in Maine,” State Attorney General Aaron Frey said. The Waldo County Triad in partnership the sheriff’s office held the event Thursday to help seniors identify...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Income-based heating assistance through HEAP

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine

Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Governor Mills takes part in ‘Meet the Candidate’ forum in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills was in Bangor taking part of a forum at the Cross Insurance Center. The “Meet the Candidate” event was held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce. Mills spoke with local business leaders, answered questions, and discussed concerns. One thing she...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in Skowhegan crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Governor announces new grants

BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
Q106.5

With the Recent Rain, How Much Snow Would That Have Been?

Just for the story, we will use the numbers that came from the weather office for Bangor. On Tuesday we got 2 inches of rain. Last Friday we received 5 inches of rain. Hold onto your shovel while the conversion is being computed. From the National Weather Service. How many...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Jason A. York of Surry and Kristen Danielle Carter of Surry. Married May 30, 2015, at Surry. Debra D. Whitmore of Sullivan and Henry L. Whitmore of Sullivan. Married Feb. 12, 2016, at Sullivan. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

High hopes for beetle release in Camden Hills to help save hemlock

CAMDEN — Camden Hills State Park is adding yet another distinction to its growing list. It has already welcomed the highest number of visitors among Maine’s state parks for the last three years running. Its new trail marking system has been useful in helping lost hikers, and now, eyes are on a certain tiny insect with the potential for saving a certain native tree species.
CAMDEN, ME
wabi.tv

No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Crews from half a dozen departments were able to quickly knock down the fire at the home on Bagley Mountain Road just before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the fire started in a...
LINCOLN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy