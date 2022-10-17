Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
A third of FCPD officers considered leaving during pandemic, new report says
A new report on COVID-19’s impact on policing found some dissatisfaction among officers with how the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the pandemic, along with a significant decrease in community engagement. Made public earlier this month, the report looked into the pandemic’s impact on policing in Fairfax County....
Morning Notes
Morning Notes
Health Department Urges Flu Shots — “As the weather cools down and more time is spent indoors, the Fairfax County Health Department encourages everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine this Fall, preferably by the end of October…If you are eligible for your COVID-19 booster, it is safe to get your flu shot at the same time as your booster.” [FCHD]
tysonsreporter.com
County board again rejects proposed ban on giving money to people on street medians
Fairfax County is once again discussing how to discourage “panhandling” while also declining — at least for the moment — to make it illegal to engage with anyone in a county-owned road or median. The subject was revived at last week’s board meeting by Springfield District...
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna hopes to unearth new history with proposed archaeological dig at Freeman Store
The Town of Vienna could have a historical gold mine waiting to be found in old-timey toilets underneath the grounds of its Freeman Store and Museum (131 Church Street NE). Historic Vienna Inc., the nonprofit that has operated the store since 1976, plans to fund an archaeological dig of the property after a survey identified several potential areas of interest, including two sites that might have the remains of either wells or outhouses.
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons gas station hit by tornado nears approval for convenience store
The Mobil gas station by Tysons Corner Center was looking to make some changes before it got hit by a tornado this spring, but the damage resulting from that storm added a new sense of urgency to the project. When it meets tomorrow (Wednesday), the Fairfax County Planning Commission is...
tysonsreporter.com
Construction ‘practically’ finished on Vienna Market development
After a noisy couple of years, construction is wrapping up on the Vienna Market development that now looms over Maple Avenue. Replacing the former Marco Polo restaurant at 245 Maple Avenue West, the complex consists of 44 condominium townhomes and 8,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. It broke ground in mid-2019 after a lengthy planning and design process.
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Venchi chocolate and gelato store opens at Tysons Corner Center
Tysons now has its first ChocoGelateria. Venchi Fine Italian Chocolates officially opened its new chocolate and gelato shop at Tysons Corner Center around noon today (Wednesday), slightly behind the late summer opening anticipated when the store was first announced. Located in the former Blue Nile showroom near Macy’s on the...
tysonsreporter.com
Frost Advisory issued for Fairfax County early Wednesday morning
Fairfax County might get a little frosty overnight, in case the yellowing leaves outside weren’t a clear enough signal of autumn’s arrival. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the D.C. area, warning that temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, starting at 2 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday).
tysonsreporter.com
The Nose That Knows: Pearls of wisdom or not
This sponsored column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Experience Arrowine’s Tastings & Events. Have a question? Email [email protected]owine.com. So you want to make wine?. So you...
