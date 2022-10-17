Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real
Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral
Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
pethelpful.com
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and people promptly freaked out
This article originally appeared 8.18.21 18-year-old Twitter user Aimee recently took to Twitter to ask something most of us have probably wondered about without even realizing it:
A Woman was Left with “holes in her eyes” after an accident while she was enjoying a holiday in Greece
Nicky suffered a terrible eye injury while windsurfing in Greece(Image: Nicky Shipp) Nicky Shipp was on holiday in Greece when an accident turned her vacation into a nightmare. She had been windsurfing when she fell into the water and hit her head, ripping two holes in her right eye.
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
Bride’s Family Angry After Getting Invoiced by Relative Who Wasn’t Invited to Wedding
A Redditor posted a now-viral blog on the social media site's AITA ("Am I the a**hole") wanting to know if they were in the wrong for invoicing a relative who didn't invite them to their wedding. This is after the family member seemingly took advantage of the fact that OP...
Pekingese left on side of the road in his bed
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Pekingese named Max. Max has a sad story. He was found on the side of the road sitting in his dog bed!
ohmymag.co.uk
This is how often your dog really needs to pee
When your dog needs to pee, they use their body language and send signs, although these signs can mean other things too. Understanding the potty time frequency depending on your dog's individual circumstances can help you find the answers and potentially make your pet’s life more comfortable (and avoid a mess at home, of course).
Woman Dumps Dinner on Floor After Boyfriend Calls Her Slur and Tries to Excuse It as a TikTok Trend
A young woman recently took to Reddit about dumping her boyfriend's dinner on the floor after he called her a gendered slur and then tried to excuse it as just a TikTok trend. The woman relates in her post: "I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes 'what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH'... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word."
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs
A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bichon Frisé Brothers 'Having a Fight' Like Human Kids Has Us in Stitches
As much as you want them to, sometimes your fur-kids just don't get along. Hey, it happens to all siblings at one point or another! Very rarely do we get these squabbles on camera, but thank goodness one dog mom did. Because watching her two Bichon Frisé pups fight each other like human brothers is just too cute.
pethelpful.com
Video of 1-Month-Old Maine Coon Kitten Has Everyone Totally Obsessed
Cat videos have been peak Internet content since the invention of YouTube, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. If anything, the pet industry will only continue to grow as animals gain TikTok fame and social media stardom. We just can't see any other reality--people are crazy for cute cats!
ohmymag.co.uk
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)
Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
Comments / 1