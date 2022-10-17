Read full article on original website
North Olmsted Schools superintendent addresses ‘No’ voters as tax increase heads to Nov. 8 ballot
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Roughly six months after nearly 60 percent of residents voted down the North Olmsted City School District’s combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue, the community is once again being asked to approve the exact same tax increase -- Issue 8 on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Parma City Schools superintendent addresses potential ‘No’ voters as levy heads to Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation bond issue, the Parma City School District returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue will pay for the construction...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
cleveland19.com
Parma City School District hopes taxpayers approve $194M high school
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City School District is seeking taxpayer approval to build a new, $194 million high school. If approved, it will cost taxpayers $11.53 a month, per $100,000 of their home’s value. The school district said the building will have more opportunities for students such as...
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
University Heights coming closer to decision on method of garbage collection
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said Wednesday (Oct. 19) during his remarks at that night’s City Council meeting that his administration’s budget will be released in five days (Oct. 24) and that it will be a balanced budget. That budget, however, will not include money...
Chagrin Falls Village Council plans to add solar panels at wastewater treatment plant
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Chagrin Falls wastewater treatment plant is going solar. At the Oct. 10 Village Council meeting, Councilman Michael Corkran presented a plan to use solar energy to partially power operations at the plant. The estimated $950,000 project would be financed with a combination of grant money and local sewer utility funds.
cleveland19.com
Ohio ranks poorly for electric vehicle infrastructure, but solutions in the works
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the recent announcement from Honda of a multi-billion-dollar investment in Ohio to produce batteries for electric vehicles, they are top of mind for state leaders. The demand from consumers is there. But what are local communities doing to support electric vehicle adoption and reduce the...
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
Have bike lane, will travel: That’s the plan for Pearl Road in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Creation of a multimodal community has taken a major step forward in Parma, which recently unveiled a bike lane -- its first on a major thoroughfare -- on recently repaved Pearl Road. “It’s really nice, especially when taking in the fact that not too long ago Cleveland...
North Olmsted police ask home-alone seniors to sign up for ‘Are You Ok?’ program
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Seniors in North Olmsted who live alone and are looking for an added level of attentiveness to their well-being in the community are encouraged to participate in the North Olmsted Police Department’s “Are You Ok?” program. “The program is primarily for elderly people...
North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
Strongsville to pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers on Albion & Webster roads
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving Co. Inc. of Middleburg Heights $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers along certain sections of Albion and Webster roads. City Council accepted Fabrizi’s price -- the lowest of four bids submitted -- Monday night (Oct. 17). Other bids for...
Parma Heights to replace Independence Boulevard bridge
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three years removed from receiving a Municipal Bridge Program grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) regarding the replacement of the Independence Boulevard bridge, the city has announced that the work is expected to begin in the spring. “These are federal funds that ODOT applied...
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders concerned about structural safety of downtown parking garages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big crowds downtown bring concern over the safety of parking garages in Northeast Ohio. Are the older ones just an eyesore? Or is there danger behind the falling concrete, rusted rails and support beams you see in several structures?. In a 19 News investigation, we uncovered...
Local mayor wants to know ‘what possessed kids’ to vandalize bathrooms
The city discovered the Streetsboro City Park restrooms had been vandalized over the weekend.
Richmond Heights takes step toward ensuring repairs to 444 Richmond Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city is taking steps to ensure that its apartments get in -- and remain in -- tip-top shape. During Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) City Council Safety Committee meeting, a piece of legislation pertaining to lighting outside apartment complexes was passed on to a full council vote.
Cleveland Botanical Garden’s hours, parking and admission fees do not violate 140-year-old land donation, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Cleveland Botanical Garden is not in violation of a 140-year-old deed that created Wade Park when it built an underground parking garage, began charging admission and regulated the hours that the space is open, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court unanimously agreed that city...
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
