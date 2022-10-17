NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.

NORTH ROYALTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO