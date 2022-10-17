ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma City School District hopes taxpayers approve $194M high school

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City School District is seeking taxpayer approval to build a new, $194 million high school. If approved, it will cost taxpayers $11.53 a month, per $100,000 of their home’s value. The school district said the building will have more opportunities for students such as...
PARMA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights to replace Independence Boulevard bridge

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three years removed from receiving a Municipal Bridge Program grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) regarding the replacement of the Independence Boulevard bridge, the city has announced that the work is expected to begin in the spring. “These are federal funds that ODOT applied...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
