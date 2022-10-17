Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast Equality Fest takes place this weekend in Biloxi
To celebrate the LGBTQ community, the Gulf Coast Equality Council is gearing up for Equality Fest this weekend. Saturday’s event will include arts and crafts along with food vendors. It will be a family event, complete with bounce houses and balloon animals for the kids. More than a dozen...
Blue Ribbon Fair return to the Jackson County Fairgrounds
The Jackson County Fair is lighting up the area this week. Just about everything you can expect to see at a fair, you’ll find it at the Jackson County Fairgrounds for their Blue Ribbon Fair. For over 100 years, families from across the Coast have been going to enjoy.
City of Ocean Springs offering cemetery tours during Halloween season
For the first time, Ocean Springs is hosting cemetery tours as part of the town’s Halloween festivities. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the cemetery with more.
Makin’ Groceries restaurant celebrating one year in Biloxi
A Biloxi business is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Makin’ Groceries is a plant-based café that offers healthy, plant-based, whole food family meals. Owner Lauren Turner was a history teacher at St. Martin before deciding to switch careers and become an entrepreneur. Turner cooks a variety of different dishes...
City of Ocean Springs hosting cemetery tours
Ocean Springs set up it’s very first cemetery tour in the city’s history to get into the Halloween spirit. Guests for the event met up at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center where they were picked up by a bus and brought to the nearby Evergreen Cemetery.
Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County
You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
Trunk or treat events leading up to Halloween
We’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, and leading up to the big night are trunk or treat events all over South Mississippi. Some already have passed, but here are events we know about:. October 18. Diamondhead Trunk or Treat, The Club at Diamondhead, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
Reenactments of music makers at Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour
It’s the final night to visit the Old Biloxi Cemetery for graveside portrayals of musicians, singers, and bands throughout Biloxi’s long and storied past. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the Old Biloxi Cemetery with more.
Long Beach homeowners go all out for Halloween
There’s another scary house in town! Joey and Jan DeWitt’s house in Long Beach is known as the place to visit on Halloween. What makes their house unique is that most of their decorations are homemade and inspired by their favorite horror films. Joey DeWitt, who is the...
Crime Stoppers holds annual state conference in Biloxi
Crime Stoppers hosted its annual state conference at the Golden Nugget for law enforcement and citizens to come together to get additional training when it comes to fighting crime. Bill Allen traveled from Tupelo to Biloxi, along with 50 other people from across the state, to get training and more...
Work to begin on new beer garden north of Harbor View Café in Long Beach
Former Mayor and owner of Harbor View Café Robert Bass is getting ready to break ground on a new and exciting project in Long Beach. Bass is building a beer garden, located on the property just north of his café. He’s owned the property for a while, but...
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber ‘Speed Networking Event’
In honor of this week being Chamber of Commerce Week, News 25 attended the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber’s event called ‘Speed Networking.’. The event is created to help people interact with others to exchange information and develop professional contacts in a quick manner. Before attending, people were asked...
‘Cooking Matters’ offers hands on cooking class for adults
Grab your chef’s hats and head to the kitchen. ‘Cooking Matters’ is an adult cooking class that teaches families how to prepare healthy meals. The two-hour class includes information on food preparation, grocery shopping, food budgeting, and nutrition. The class learned how to make barley jambalaya along with...
IMMS released Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles
The cold weather didn’t stop people from flocking to the beach in Biloxi this morning to watch as IMMS released five more Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles. Kemp’s Ridleys are the most endangered sea turtles in the world. These had all been approved to be released after being nursed back to health.
Pascagoula enacts citywide boil water notice
Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory. This morning, a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. At 1:30 p.m., a follow up advisory said the water pump had been repaired and full water pressure should return to all residents in about two hours.
Teens killed in accident in Hurley will have joint funeral
Best friends who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle accident will have a joint funeral on Saturday. Heritage Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, both 16. The girls died after their car left the road, went down an embankment on Highway 613 and hit...
4A State Championship Match: Pass Christian vs. Caledonia
Last year, the Pass Christian volleyball team made a run all the way to the 4A state championship match for the first time in program history. The Lady Pirates doubling down on that success this year, trying to get over the hump against Caledonia. The Pass coming off a South...
Judicial candidates speak to voters in Gulfport
The countdown to Election Day continues, now just three weeks away from the Harrison County Congressional and Judicial elections. Four judicial candidates spoke to voters at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center tonight. Running for Circuit Court Judge Re-election Judge Lisa Dodson faces against Judge Stephen Maggio on the ballot serving...
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
Gautier names long-time officer Bond as deputy police chief
Gautier named long-time Jackson County resident Lee Bond as its Deputy Chief of Police. Bond began his duties as deputy chief as of October 15. “Keeping the residents and visitors of Gautier safe has always been a priority,” Bond said. “In my new capacity, I am looking forward to working with our Chief and Captains to find new, innovative ways to better serve and protect the people who call Gautier home.”
