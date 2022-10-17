Read full article on original website
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
stthomas.edu
Law Professor Publishes Paper on Lack of Black Owners in Sports
University of St. Thomas Law Professor David Grenardo has published "Getting to the Root of the Problem: Where Are All the Black Owners in Sports?" The article, forthcoming in the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law Review, discusses the lack of Black owners, head coaches and other lead team executives in professional sports in the U.S. and examines why current efforts, such as the Rooney Rule, are insufficient.
Minneapolis coffee shop trying to give homeless youth a head start
Carley Kammerer helped found Wyldflyer’s coffee shop where they help employ young people struggling with housing. She joined Jason DeRusha with details on how they help, and opening a new shop in St. Paul.
Minneapolis to pay more than $700,000 to George Floyd demonstrators
MINNEAPOLIS - The city of Minneapolis will pay more than $700,000 to resolve complaints over excessive force by police during protests over the death of George Floyd.City council members on Thursday approved four separate settlements, with the largest award issued to a group of 11 Minnesotans and one Iowa resident. Their class action lawsuit in federal court accused Minneapolis police of targeting them with tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as they peacefully protested Floyd's murder.Most of the plaintiffs were marching along the Interstate 35W bridge on May 31, 2020, when a semitrailer drove into a large crowd. Although nobody was seriously hurt, the suit alleges that police did not seek to discover if anyone was injured and focused on the safety of the truck driver."In other blatant displays of excessive force, captured on video, MPD officers can be seen spraying tear gas and pepper spray indiscriminately out of their squad car windows while driving through peaceful protests," according to a 60-page civil suit.The council unanimously voted to award $50,000 to each named plaintiff in the case.RELATED: Lawyers for mother of George Floyd's child share intent to sue Kanye West for $250M
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul police commander recognized with international ’40 under 40′ award
A St. Paul police commander was chosen as one of the “40 under 40” award winners by the International Association of Chiefs of Police for his leadership. Salim Omari is in charge of patrol in the Western District of the police force. The department’s top brass put him forward, stating that he’s “been essential in the evolution of our longtime commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
stthomas.edu
Elections 2022: Growing the Next Generation of Women in Office
From mailboxes stuffed with campaign flyers to pollsters dialing up potential voters, it’s hard not to notice that midterm elections are drawing near. For many voters, they’ll be excited to see an end to all the campaigning and deluge of television advertisements, but for political researchers at the University of St. Thomas, this is their moment to shine, their Super Bowl to analyze.
Attempt to pause removal of Minneapolis homeless encampments over winter fails
An attempt to pause forcible removals of homeless encampments in Minneapolis until after the winter was rejected by Minneapolis City Council on Thursday. The move, proposed by Ward 10 councilor Aisha Chugtai, would have paused all forced removals of encampments until April 30, 2023, but it ultimately failed in a 5-8 vote.
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
wizmnews.com
WATCH: Minnesota regent, former GOP state House Speaker, criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a public meeting of the board...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Mpls realtors renounce years of housing discrimination
Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) held a press conference Thursday, Oct. 13 to apologize for the organization’s history of racial discrimination in real estate sales. “Our apology and efforts to engage in policy change are overdue and are important steps for us because of the deep and lasting impact our actions have had on people of color in Minnesota, especially Black Minnesotans,” Denise Mazone, MAR’s first Black president, said in a press release.
MN med student's suggestions on religious-appropriate OR garb become Mayo standard
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- She's not even a doctor yet, but a young Minneapolis woman is already a changemaker in hospitals all over the country. She's turned one really bad day at medical school into something great.The OR of the top hospital in the country is a place southwest Minneapolis native Rewan Abdelwahab has dreamed of since she was in undergrad at Harvard University."I fell in love with the sciences, started volunteering in a clinic in Chelsea, and from there immersed myself in the pre-med track," she said.It was full steam ahead at Mayo Medical School when she hit a bump...
Teachers attend classes at MEA Conference as students get their break
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota students are on fall break and for many families that means traveling for vacation or touring colleges. There are also some special events for those who stay in town. Meanwhile, teachers are learning from a variety of workshops at Education Minnesota's annual MEA Conference....
mprnews.org
Jensen goes from maverick lawmaker to GOP standard bearer
It can take many years and many terms for state lawmakers to make their mark at Minnesota’s Capitol. Some don’t wait around. Scott Jensen, a Chaska Republican who entered the Minnesota Senate in 2017, found a quicker path to public notice than typical newcomers — partly by chance and partly by expertise.
Southern Minnesota News
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard,...
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
swnewsmedia.com
Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live
After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
City council approves funding for Avivo Village
The Minneapolis City Council approved $1.2 million in funding for Avivo Village, an indoor community that shelters homeless people. The grants will be used for the building of small houses in the North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis for unsheltered people. The recent funding is part of the city and Hennepin County's larger plan to combat homelessness.
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded.
fox9.com
St. Paul man sentenced in frightening kidnapping in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man has been sentenced for a kidnapping at gunpoint in February in which he took his ex-girlfriend across state lines and held her for more than a day until police were able to intervene. Derrick Fasig pled guilty in federal court over the...
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
What happened in the Tim Walz–Scott Jensen debate?
Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen met for a televised debate Tuesday evening, disagreeing on the state's response to COVID-19, civil unrest, and education while hoping to strike a chord with voters whose lives have been uprooted by the challenges of recent years. Republicans running for state office...
