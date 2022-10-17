ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

CBS Minnesota

Bakers worry price of butter may signal shortage on cusp of the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS -- The holidays are fast-approaching and that means bakers will be busy. Those who've already begun their cookie-decorating may have noticed that the price of butter is up from last year. Some bakers are also worried that there could be a butter shortage.Land O' Lakes says their butter is up 30 percent from last year, and other brands are reporting even higher increases"I bake cookies, I decorate cookies, I do traditional cookies, cakes, cupcakes," said Amy Smith.Amy's kitchen is about to get crazy. As the owner of Cakesmith Baking Company in Rogers, she'll bake and decorate thousands of holiday...
ROGERS, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money. In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

Sneak Peek: The Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul

It's been a long time coming, but the Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll Lounge is set to open next week across from the Xcel Energy Center. Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and The Gnome, opened a first outpost of this supper club in Duluth earlier this year. It rotates. "Our landlord here told us about the restaurant space at the top of the Radisson and said he was looking for something cool to put in the revolving restaurant, so it seemed like a great fit," Brian Ingram told me yesterday. "I mean, how many opportunities do you get to create a restaurant that turns?" He assured me that this new one in downtown St. Paul will be a bit different, mainly because the kitchen in Duluth is run on electricity. "We can't have gas lines at the top of the building in Duluth, so we don't have the menu capabilities that we do down here in St. Paul."
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It

It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Health sees jump in RSV hospitalizations

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hospitals last week saw an increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a preliminary report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows.A majority of the nearly 120 cases involve children ages zero to 1 year old. RSV usually infects kids ages zero to 5 years old.Data suggests RSV hospitalizations in the state have doubled since the last week of September.The virus typically has symptoms similar to a cold but can be dangerous for infants and older adults.Health officials say the best way to stop the virus from spreading is to make sure you're washing your hands, covering your cough and cleaning any contaminated surfaces.
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

Black Garnet Books Now Open in St. Paul’s Midway Neighborhood

Two years after its inception and building a brand through community, online book sales, and pop-ups—Black Garnet Books has finally opened its doors across from the Midway light-rail station in St. Paul. People gathered in droves to show up for the first Black woman-owned bookstore in the state. “I...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service

The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan

Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen is campaigning on abolishing the state income tax. At $15.7 billion or 54% of projected 2023 general fund revenues, it is a costly idea that would force some combination of drastic increases in sales and property taxes, and draconian cuts to major public programs like schools, hospitals, roads and […] The post Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
MINNESOTA STATE

