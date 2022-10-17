ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix VA looking to hire 500 employees

By Patrick Hayes
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to hire thousands of employees nationwide to combat a shortage of healthcare workers.

A recent study showed a 22% increase in severe staffing shortages within the VA nationwide.

In Phoenix, the VA told ABC15 it needs to hire about 500 employees, including registered nurses, medical assistants, psychiatrists, food service workers and housekeepers.

Recruiters say the federal government may pay less than the private sector so recruiting may be hard.

However, new legislation is allowing them to offer new incentives, including bonuses to hire and retain some of those positions.

The Phoenix VA Health Care System will be holding a Hiring Fair on Saturday, October 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic located at 400 North 32nd St.

To attend the event, applicants must first apply to at least one of the job announcements listed on USAJOBS.

Applicants meeting minimum qualifications for VA employment will receive an invitation to RSVP for the hiring fair.

For questions, contact the Phoenix VA Health Care System Human Resources Department at V22StaffingSSUTeamE@va.gov.

