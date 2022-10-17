ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

United Airlines to cut service from Hilo to LAX, the airport's last nonstop route to the mainland

By Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Hilo International Airport (ITO), which serves the eastern side of Hawaii Island, will lose its only nonstop service to the continental United States come 2023.

Over the weekend, United Airlines filed plans to discontinue the only available nonstop flight between Hilo and the mainland, via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), effective Jan. 7.

Once that route is gone, ITO will only offer inter-island flights to Kahului, Maui and Honolulu on Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Mokulele Airlines. From those two busier airports, travelers could take a domestic or international connection.

"We regularly adjust our schedule and continue to be a leader in service to Hawaii from the continental U.S., including offering the most service to Kona of all U.S. carriers," United Airlines spokesperson Maddie King told USA TODAY in an email.

About an hour-and-a-half drive from Hilo, Kona is the more popular tourist destination on Hawaii Island and where more resorts and beaches are located. Hilo is the quieter, sleepier fishing village with an old Hawaii charm.

As the busier of the two airports on Hawaii Island, the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA), serving the western side of the island, offers far more flight options for travelers to the mainland. There are nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Oakland and San Jose, and internationally as well.

Airlines that service KOA include Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and more.

United had been flying between ITO and LAX since 2011, minus a suspension during the pandemic, and briefly, between its hub at SFO and ITO. In 2017, the airline made headlines for increasing its flight schedule between the mainland and Hawaii.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: United Airlines to cut service from Hilo to LAX, the airport's last nonstop route to the mainland

