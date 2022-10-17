ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Paris murder: Killing of Lola, 12, sparks immigration row in France

Grief and outrage in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris has turned into a political row over the migrant status of the suspect. Lola's body was found last Friday in a courtyard outside the apartment block where she lived. A...
BBC

Caf Confederation Cup holders RS Berkane handed Tunisian clash

Holders RS Berkane will face Tunisia's US Monastir in the play-offs for the group stage of this season's Caf Confederation Cup. US Monastir are among the 16 teams dropping into the Confederation Cup from the African Champions League, the continent's premier club competition. Moroccan club Berkane only sneaked past Nigeria's...
The Associated Press

Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant.

