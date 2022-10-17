Read full article on original website
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -The French and German governments have postponed a meeting planned for next week until January, officials said on Wednesday, after what sources told Reuters were divisions including over energy policy and defence.
FIFA's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman is paying close attention to the ongoing investigations following the release of the Yates report, which found evidence of systemic abusive behaviour in a number of NWSL clubs in the United States. In Australia to promote the release of tickets for the 2023...
Grief and outrage in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris has turned into a political row over the migrant status of the suspect. Lola's body was found last Friday in a courtyard outside the apartment block where she lived. A...
Holders RS Berkane will face Tunisia's US Monastir in the play-offs for the group stage of this season's Caf Confederation Cup. US Monastir are among the 16 teams dropping into the Confederation Cup from the African Champions League, the continent's premier club competition. Moroccan club Berkane only sneaked past Nigeria's...
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant.
