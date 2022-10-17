ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Times

Stock Markets Bounce After a Week of Whiplash

By Isabella Simonetti
The New York Times
The New York Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SYDk_0ice7bjK00

Stock markets shot upward Monday, the latest in a series of wild swings, after several big financial institutions reported earnings that beat expectations.

Large day-to-day fluctuations have become more common in the stock market this month. The S&P 500 closed with a gain of 2.7%, reversing a fall of more than 2% on Friday, which itself came after a rise of more than 2% on Thursday. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500, which include groupings such as technology, energy and real estate, were also up. The benchmark index has recorded six days of moves of more than 2% this month, compared with only two in September.

The S&P 500 remains down more than 22% since the beginning of the year.

The big shift in the markets came after Bank of America, the nation’s second-largest bank, reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations along with news from Britain that Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax plan, which had rattled markets, would be reversed. Bank of America pointed to continued strength in consumer spending, echoing the earnings of other big banks at the end of last week. Shares of Bank of America stock rose 6%. Charles Schwab and the Bank of New York Mellon also reported better-than-expected earnings.

Investors are keeping a close eye on companies reporting earnings this quarter to gauge whether big corporations are beginning to feel the effects of an economic downturn. This week, companies including American Airlines, Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble are set to open their books, providing updates and forecasts for investors anxious about the path of the economy.

The big gyrations in stocks lately aren’t always about changes in fundamentals, such as a strong earnings report, said Kristy Akullian, a senior iShares strategist at BlackRock. There’s a “technical element” too that’s driving the bigger-than-usual moves, she said.

“We’re actually seeing that whenever the market rallies a little bit, it tends to rally a lot.”

In other markets, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. bench mark, fell 0.3%, to $85 a barrel. The price of Brent crude, the global bench mark, fell 0.1%, to almost $92 a barrel.

London’s FTSE 100 closed with gains of 0.9%, the British pound strengthened and Britain’s government bond yields plunged after Jeremy Hunt, newly installed chancellor of the Exchequer, announced Monday more reversals of Truss’ plan for tax cuts funded by additional borrowing.

“At a time when markets are rightly demanding commitments to sustainable public finances, it is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut,” Hunt said.

Last week, data showed that inflation in the United States did not cool down as much as economists had expected, a sign that the Federal Reserve would probably announce another substantial interest rate increase at its next meeting in November. That prospect, paired with a survey that showed an increase in consumers’ expectations for future inflation, had cast a shadow over markets.

“We think that this volatility is going to persist,” Akullian said. “Most likely until the end of the year and probably even past that until we have a little bit more of a concrete sense for what the Fed is going to be able to do.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 152

25th Amendment
3d ago

biden takes one week a month of your payand he takes one week a month vacation.Since Jan. 20, 2021, the president has spent about 236 days outside the White House. So far, he’s spent 174 days in Delaware at either his home in Rehoboth Beach or his other home in Wilmington, and Biden has spent 64 days at the presidential retreat in Camp David, Maryland, according to a CNN analysis of his trips.

Reply(38)
40
nolovehereduck
3d ago

sounds like the only time he swings by the White House is when he needs to grab an executive order form to fill out for some cockamamied SCAM🤥

Reply(6)
28
25th Amendment
3d ago

Leaked Documents Reveal Biden’s Scheme to Import Illegal Refugees Who Survived Botched Aug. 29 Drone Strike – Will Receive Cash Assistance, Medicaid, and Free Education

Reply(9)
17
Related
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
DoYouRemember?

Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000

Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
The New York Times

The New York Times

301K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy