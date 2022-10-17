ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton children located safely after AMBER Alert issued

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Hampton Police said Adriana and Jaxon Truitt have been located safely and Timothy Truitt has been taken into custody.

HAMPTON, Va. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children, Adriana and Jaxon Truitt, who were abducted from a Walmart in Hampton, Virginia. Virginia State Police said the children are believed to be in extreme danger.

The abduction happened on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at a Walmart located at 1900 Cunningham Drive in Hampton.

Adriana is described as a one-year-old girl with sandy hair and blue eyes. She weighs around 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants and red, white and blue baseball socks. Jaxon is described as a two-year-old boy who is biracial with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 25 pounds and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with the phrase "born to win" in red text, black sweatpants and gray and blue sneakers.

The children are believed to have been abducted by Timothy Truitt, a 6-foot-1 white man with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on the chest, gray shorts and white shoes. He was last seen driving a maroon sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Department at (757) 727-6111.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Duffy Clark
3d ago

so if the children were abducted yesterday why are we just getting amber alerts on our phones a day later

