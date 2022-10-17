ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

What Falling Cotton Prices Could Mean for Fashion

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2he2Nr_0ice7TcO00

Apparel manufacturers are finally getting some relief from steep raw material costs, but in some cases the damage has already been done.

Cotton prices , which offer some transparency since the fiber is traded as a commodity, have ridden a rollercoaster for the past year or so. U.S. spot cotton prices averaged 87.06 cents per pound for the week ended Oct. 13, up from 85.59 cents a week earlier, but down from $1.04 over a 12-month period, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Volatility was a feature of many markets and most benchmark prices moved sharply lower over the past month,” Cotton Incorporated senior economist Jon Devine wrote in his monthly report for October.

Devine noted that the December New York futures contract fell from levels near $1.05 in early September to those as low as 83 cents per pound in early October. The A Index, an average of global prices, dropped to $1.02 per pound from $1.24 over the past month.

Affecting prices have been shifts in supply and demand. The latest USDA report featured a decrease to world production and a larger decline in global mill-use, down 3 million bales to 115.6 million bales.

Devine said the reduction to the 2022-23 consumption estimate was paired with a 2.1 million bale decrease to mill use in 2021-22. Upward revisions for mill-use near 1 million bales for 2018-19 and 2019-20 muted the net effect on the forecast for 2022-23 world ending stocks, but the increase was still a substantial 3.1 million bales to 87.9 million.

“If realized, this would be the largest volume for global stocks since 2019-20,” Devine said.

The global trade forecast was lowered by 1 million bales to 43.6 million. The largest updates to import figures were all negative and included those for China, Pakistan, Mexico, Turkey and Vietnam. All notable adjustments to export forecasts were also all negative, including for Australia, Brazil, India, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire and Greece.

“Price decreases over the past month indicate that demand-related concerns have been winning the contest between the competing storylines involving a weaker downstream outlook and lower production expectations in a couple of key cotton-growing countries,” Devine wrote. “In addition, while the severe weather-driven production challenges in the U.S. and Pakistan have garnered many headlines, related counterpoints concerning world production have gotten less attention.”

BLS’s Producer Price Index for U.S.-made synthetic fibers was up 0.9 percent for the month and 5.8 percent from September 2021. Prices for processed yarns and threads fell 0.4 percent last month, but were still up 26.9 percent for the year, and prices for finished fabrics were flat month to month and up 12.3 percent year to year.

Cellulosic fiber producer Lenzing credited higher fiber prices for contributing positively to its first half revenue rise of 25.2 percent year-on-year to 1.29 billion euros ($1.31 billion). However, earnings decreased 13.3 percent compared to the first half of 2021 to 188.9 million euros ($192.19 million).

This mainly reflected the cost trend in global energy and raw material markets, which affected the whole manufacturing sector. Energy, raw materials and logistics costs rose sharply once again in the reporting period, Lenzing noted.

Down the supply chain, U.S. retail apparel prices fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September compared to August, even as the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent.

Women’s apparel prices declined 0.4 percent last month, topped by a decrease of 1.9 percent in outerwear, while men’s wear prices were down 1.1 percent for the month, led by a 3.3 percent drop in suits, sport coats and outerwear.

However, for some the higher prices earlier in the year caused higher ticket prices. Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co. said Uniqlo raised prices on fleece, down jackets and other fall and winter products in Japan to offset higher raw materials and transportation costs.

“It is impossible to keep prices unchanged in the face of a weak yen and high raw material prices,” Fast Retailing president and chairman Tadashi Yanai said at a press conference.

Looking ahead, with this month’s revisions to the demand side of the balance sheet, the increase in production is enough to result in a surplus of production beyond consumption, Devine noted. While stocks in the U.S. are forecast to be low by historical standards, an increase in warehoused supply is predicted at the world level.

“For supplies to be truly tight, not only do inventories need to be low, but there needs to be a strong enough pull from the demand side to create urgency and motivate buyers to bid up prices,” he wrote. “In the current market, U.S. stocks are low and there has been additional import demand from Pakistan. A question for the market is whether that is enough to warrant prices above current levels when the global macroeconomic outlook is deteriorating.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Uniqlo Price Hikes Powered Parent’s Record Profit

Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., said higher prices and fewer promotions helped it reach a record full-year profit even with parts of China still restricted. In a Nutshell: Uniqlo raised prices on fleece, down jackets and other fall and winter products in Japan to offset higher raw materials and transportation costs. “It is impossible to keep prices unchanged in the face of a weak yen and high raw material prices,” Fast Retailing president and chairman Tadashi Yanai said at a press conference on Thursday. Higher prices didn’t seem to deter customers, he added. Sales “recovered steadily” in all markets as demand...
Sourcing Journal

Footwear Imports Falloff Reflects Inventory Crunch

As the footwear market navigates headwinds such as high inventories and weaker consumer demand, the flow of imports into the United States continued to slow in August, increasing 24.8 percent to 1.81 billion pairs in the first eight months of the year. This compared to a year-to-date 26.4 percent rise through July compared to the same period in 2021 and a 27.4 percent first-half pace, according to data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA), even as retailers and brands prepared for vital fourth-quarter selling. Nike Inc. sited a surge in inventory and a renewed focus on discounts as...
Sourcing Journal

Shein Workers Earn Pennies Per Piece: Report

Workers who make clothing for Shein at factories in China frequently work 18 hours a day with only one day off per month for as little as 3 cents per hour, an undercover investigation by Britain’s Channel 4 found. “Untold: Inside the Shein Machine,” which was previewed by iNews before its television debut on Monday, follows a woman using the pseudonym of “Mei” as she secretly documents the goings-on of two factories in the city of Guangzhou, where a sprawling manufacturing network pumps out thousands of new styles for the e-tail juggernaut every day. Mei, a journalist, spotted women at one factory...
Money

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
UPI News

U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reuters

Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices are falling again - here's why

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices rose earlier this month but are falling again after West Coast refinery outages subsided and seasonal demand fell. Prices dropped after a weeks-long rebound after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced plans to reduce the OPEC+ production target by 2 million barrels a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
seafoodsource.com

North American grocery chains lower prices to beat inflation

As consumers become increasingly concerned about grocery inflation, select Canadian and United States grocery chains are lowering prices on hundreds of products. In the most notable example, Brampton, Ontario, Canada-based Loblaw Companies announced a price freeze on more than 1,500 No Name brand items “in an effort provide grocery-bill predictability to Canadians facing the highest food inflation in decades,” the retailer said in a press release. The price freeze will last until the end of January 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE
CNBC

Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Oil prices edged up on Monday in choppy trading as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was partly offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights, said a 3-4% slump at Friday's settlement was encouraging...
Los Angeles Times

U.S. producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

Prices at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier. That figure represents the third straight decline in the inflation rate, though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before...
gcaptain.com

Global Freight and Manufacturing Has Started to Fall -Kemp

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) – Global freight volumes have begun to fall as overall consumer and business spending slows and the composition rotates from merchandise back to services after the pandemic. Slower growth in freight and manufacturing will ease pressure on supply chains and commodity markets, taking some heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back

Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
Fortune

When to expect used car prices to bottom out

But lately, with interest rates rising, recession fears mounting, and the supply of new vehicles in the U.S. slowly returning to normal levels, the once red-hot used car market is beginning to cool. On Thursday, the consumer price index (CPI) showed that used car and truck prices fell 1.1% in...
beefmagazine.com

CoBank: Efforts to temper inflation, cool economy will continue

The Federal Reserve is finding it harder to cool the economy than almost anyone expected. Most corners of the U.S. economy are performing very well considering the Fed has been aggressively raising rates for seven months. Manufacturing continues to expand, consumer spending remains strong, the labor market is still extremely tight and Q3 GDP data will likely show solid growth.
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy