Arizona Cardinals star Marquise Brown expected to miss 6 weeks with foot injury

Earlier on Monday it was reported that Arizona Cardinals top wide receiver Marquise Brown faced the possibility of missing the remainder of the season due to a foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks .

That came immediately after Arizona acquired fellow wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers in a trade . This didn’t seem to be good news for Brown’s long-term prognosis.

After undergoing an MRI on his injured foot, Brown actually did receive some good news. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes that the former first-round pick’s injury is not as bad as it first seemed. He suffered a small fracture and could be back in six weeks. Brown will get a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson before deciding on a timeline to return.

At 2-4 on the season , Arizona has struggled big time. It scored nine points against a Seahawks defense that was yielding north of 30 points per game heading into Sunday’s outing. With that said, Brown has been one of the few bright spots in the desert after he was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a draft-day trade this past April.

Marquise Brown injury news is great for the Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to likely getting Brown back for the stretch run, Arizona activated star receiver DeAndre Hopkins off the suspended list on Monday. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s ban on performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). It will be some time before Brown and Hopkins suit up together. But the two could be a dynamic tandem for struggling quarterback Kyler Murray .

Marquise Brown stats (2022): 43 receptions, 485 yards, 3 TD, 67.2% completion

Murray has targeted Brown a whole lot thus far this season with all four of his picks coming when he’s thrown in the wide receiver’s direction.

Arizona’s ability to get more production out of other wide receivers will loom large once Brown does return from injury. Having Hopkins back and following the acquisition of Anderson, that could very well be the case down the stretch.

The Cardinals’ 2-4 start coincides with them ranking in the bottom 11 of the NFL in scoring. Marquise Brown’s current timeline for return could have him back following Arizona’s Week 13 bye when they take on the New England Patriots. Until then, Murray and Co. will have to go to work without the dynamic receiving threat.

