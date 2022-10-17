ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

Mayor Libby Schaaf strikes hopeful note in final state of the city speech

Following a mariachi band and a land acknowledgment by Confederated Villages of Lisjan representative Corrina Gould, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf gave her last state of the city speech to supporters in the courtyard of the Casa Arabella housing complex Wednesday night. Termed out of office, the outgoing mayor used the...
oaklandside.org

Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org

Update: Kaiser mental health workers reach a tentative agreement

12:10 p.m. Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers reached a tentative agreement for a new four-year contract early Tuesday morning, ending the 10-week strike by mental health therapists in Northern California. The nearly 2,000 therapists will participate in a two-day ratification vote starting Tuesday evening. Details of...
