Enterprise business comes to the aid of downtown businesses destroyed by fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operated “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they...
wtvy.com
City working to make downtown Dothan desirable for developers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is taking steps to better downtown. Acres and acres of unused property lies in the heart of Dothan. City leaders want to make it desirable for developers. The city applied for a state grant that would allow environmental testing, targeting areas that could cause problems for future developments.
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting where they revealed the cause of a fire that took out 3 downtown businesses and a residential building on Sunday. According to Davis, the fire has been deemed as accidental and is...
wdhn.com
Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice
wtvy.com
“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Saturday, thousands flooded Downtown Enterprise for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. The next day drew another crowd, but for a very different reason. A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, October 16, tragedy struck the Enterprise community. Three businesses lost to fire have left owners and customers heartbroken. The economic impact that will follow is substantial. “Number one you’ve got loss of revenue, which is extremely important not only to their livelihood, but the...
wtvy.com
Downtown fire ruled accidental
wtvy.com
ALDOT: resurfacing to begin on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 24, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface U.S. Highway 431 from north of the Houston County line to the Bay Line Railroad Crossing in Headland will begin. The project will consist of planning, resurfacing, and roadway markings. Lane closures...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends | 10/20/22
wdhn.com
Dothan resident, HVAC company speaks on staying warm during cold snap
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30’s which haven’t made its mark since early March. Dothan residents on Foster Street could be seen fighting the chilly temperatures wearing multiple layers with a warm beverage in hand to try to stay warm. “I...
dothanpd.org
R.A.D. Women’s Self-Defense Course
The Dothan Police Department will host the final R.A.D. Women’s Self-Defense course of 2022 on November 12th and 19th at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center from 9:00am-4:00pm each day. There will be a 1 hour lunch break from 12:00-1:00pm. To register, email speters@dothan.org with your name, age and phone number.
wdhn.com
Eastgate Dog Park closing for maintenance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the Dog Park at Eastgate will be closed for maintenance. The park will be closed from Wednesday, October 26th, until Thursday, October 27th, and will reopen on Friday, October 28th. Any questions, please contact Eastgate Park at (334) 615-3730. For information about Dothan...
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass police officers learn how to handle mental health disorders while on the job
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From Geneva to Ozark, police officers from departments across the Wiregrass are learning how to handle mental health disorders while on the job. SpectraCare’s Theolyn Miller expresses, “As first responders, often times, they see people with mental health issues before anybody else does.”. SpectraCare...
wtvy.com
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
wdhn.com
State and city investigation onto Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — State and local fire investigators began sifting through the ashes. to determine the cause of the Downtown Enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at...
wdhn.com
A former Dothan fire medic accused of stealing and trafficking fentanyl indicted
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Dothan fire medic accused of stealing and trafficking fentanyl has been indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury. In the indictment, the document states Jesse Taylor, a former Dothan fire medic was in possession of more than 28 grams of fentanyl. Taylor...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s an event that helps set thousands of students up for success in the workforce each year. The Southeast Worlds of Work (WOW) is an event which provides exposure to career choices in the area, and for years they have successfully given back to the Wiregrass.
dothanpd.org
Lamond Anthony Campbell
It is the mission of the Dothan Police Department to preserve the peace and public order while enhancing quality of life in cooperation with all who share in the common interest of this wonderful city. CALEA Accreditation. The Dothan Police Department is an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation...
wdhn.com
New restaurant finally opening in Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After years of delays, a long-awaited Dothan seafood restaurant will be opening its doors at the end of the month, in a grand opening that will ‘shrimply’ be the best!. The Juicy Crab will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 26. According to...
