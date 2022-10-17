Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shot And Killed During Washington Road-Rage Incident, Suspects Still On The Road
A suspect is on the loose in Washington state after being gunned down during what police believe was a road-rage incident in Skykomish, Radar has learned.According to the Washington State Patrol, a passenger in a Subaru SUV shot into a 2014 Kia Sorento at a little before 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 while traveling on Highway 2. Raelyn Nicole Davis was a passenger in the vehicle when she was fatally shot. She died on scene.Police say a road-rage incident between the two vehicles led to the shooting. The Kia tried to speed away from the Subaru, but a passenger in the latter fired a shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia, killing the 24-year-old Everett woman.The Subaru got away, and no arrests have been made in the case, according to police. The vehicle is described as dark-colored with a mounted cargo basket on its roof, according to The Seattle Times.Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Marken at 360-654-1140 or Michael.Marken@wsp.wa.gov.
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
Tacoma police seek witnesses in drive-by shooting
Tacoma police are seeking witnesses to a shooting between occupants of cars in a Tacoma parking lot. At 7:38 p.m. on Oct. 2, a white VW Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Pub & Grub, located at 1213 South 56th Street in Tacoma.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
24-year-old woman killed in road rage shooting near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs your help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Saturday. A release from the WSP said the shooting happened on U.S. 2 near milepost 63 in Skykomish just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
ncwlife.com
Orondo man accused of threatening orchard worker with a gun
A 73-year-old Orondo man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly threatening an orchard worker with a handgun and firing it into the air. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 27, Steven Newton Stannard exited his home on Orondo Point Lane while the worker was mowing grass nearby and pointed a .22-caliber handgun at him.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Woman Jailed After Three Run-Ins With Police Wednesday
A 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman is in jail after numerous run-ins with police Wednesday. Officers say Danielle Reyes drove away from two attempts to pull her over within minutes in Wenatchee. They say they blocked her from driving away a third time in East Wenatchee, although she slammed into a...
ifiberone.com
Stevens Pass road rage shooting victim left from Leavenworth after attending Oktoberfest
In an interview with KING 5, Carlin Taylor, the aunt of the road rage shooting victim who was killed on Stevens Pass, says her niece was returning home from Leavenworth after a fun weekend with friends. Taylor says her 24-year-old niece, Raelyn Davis was en route to her Everett home...
35-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at Tacoma apartment complex
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have arrested a man linked to a deadly shooting earlier this month. Gregory Hughes, 51, was shot at an apartment complex near Pacific Avenue and South 80th Street on Oct. 9. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hughes unresponsive. He was later...
Newly released bodycam video shows Puyallup man shot, killed by Pierce County deputy
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Newly released bodycam video shows the moment a Pierce County deputy shot and killed a Puyallup man he believed was reaching for a gun. This deadly encounter happened near Puyallup last January as 22-year-old Moses Portillo sat in the back seat of a car. The vehicle...
knkx.org
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase
Washington man David Haggard has been convicted of killing his sister in 2016 and stuffing her partially burned, dismembered body parts into a suitcase.
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
Seattle police student officer charged with cyberstalking after allegedly sending harassing messages
SEATTLE — A Seattle Police Department student officer has been charged with cyberstalking and placed on unpaid leave. SPD says they were contacted by a woman earlier this year who said she started receiving harassing messages from student officer Jafae Al-Salehi after going on a date with him last November.
q13fox.com
'King of the Econolodge:' Tacoma Police chief says 100% of crime happens in 10% of places
A staggering amount of crime in Tacoma has been committed along a half-mile stretch on South Hosmer Street. Much of the crime is centered around a string of cheap, extended stay motels between 84th and 90th streets.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Investigators with King County are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened to a 16-year-old girl in the hours before she was found dead along the side of a highway in White Center. On Oct. 7, detectives said the teen’s body was found along a...
Tri-City Herald
Passenger gets probation after jumping on drink cart on flight from WA to NC, feds say
A passenger on an American Airlines flight to Charlotte is not going to prison after he was accused of jumping on a beverage cart, shoving a flight attendant and trying to take his clothes off, federal officials said. Adam Alexander Williams, 33, of Auburn, Washington, was sentenced to three years...
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
Comments / 0