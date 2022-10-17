ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Woman Shot And Killed During Washington Road-Rage Incident, Suspects Still On The Road

A suspect is on the loose in Washington state after being gunned down during what police believe was a road-rage incident in Skykomish, Radar has learned.According to the Washington State Patrol, a passenger in a Subaru SUV shot into a 2014 Kia Sorento at a little before 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 while traveling on Highway 2. Raelyn Nicole Davis was a passenger in the vehicle when she was fatally shot. She died on scene.Police say a road-rage incident between the two vehicles led to the shooting. The Kia tried to speed away from the Subaru, but a passenger in the latter fired a shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia, killing the 24-year-old Everett woman.The Subaru got away, and no arrests have been made in the case, according to police. The vehicle is described as dark-colored with a mounted cargo basket on its roof, according to The Seattle Times.Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Marken at 360-654-1140 or Michael.Marken@wsp.wa.gov.
SKYKOMISH, WA
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
Orondo man accused of threatening orchard worker with a gun

A 73-year-old Orondo man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly threatening an orchard worker with a handgun and firing it into the air. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 27, Steven Newton Stannard exited his home on Orondo Point Lane while the worker was mowing grass nearby and pointed a .22-caliber handgun at him.
ORONDO, WA
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA

