Odessa, TX

Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child.

According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. on October 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Troon Drive to investigate after witnesses said a woman in a grey car crashed through a fence, drove across an open field, and hit multiple trees before coming to a stop in a yard. When investigators arrived on the scene, they found a woman, later identified as Gibson, wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, lying unconscious on the grass near the driver’s side door. In her arms, officers found a four-year-old boy who was also asleep; the boy was reportedly shivering and cold to the touch in the 58-degree weather.

Witnesses to the crash said that when Gibson’s car came to a stop, she exited the vehicle and fell asleep on the ground. The little boy, who was riding in the car with Gibson, exited the vehicle as well and crawled into her arms and fell asleep.

Investigators said Gibson smelled strongly of alcohol and was taken to a nearby hospital because was still unconscious. At the hospital, OPD requested a warrant for a blood test that later showed Gibson had a blood alcohol level of .241; the legal limit in Texas is .08.

Gibson was arrested on a warrant on October 14 and was later released on a combined $6,000 bond.

Deirdre Durham Baker
2d ago

This breaks my heart. That baby loves his Mother and that was his "safe" place, in her arms. It's utterly ridiculous that she took his life ( and others) in her hands when she chose to drive drunk. I'm very glad the baby wasn't badly injured.

default-avatar
lexievipnails
2d ago

Take that child away from her, put her in prison, and allow someone to adopt that child so she can never put him in harms way again.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

