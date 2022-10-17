Read full article on original website
New Dominion Bookshop to host author event with Brian Teare
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author and UVA professor Brian Teare on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. Teare will be reading from his poetry collection The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven, which will be reissued from Nightboat in mid-October. A...
Watch Team USA in the 2022 World Cup on the big screen at The Paramount Theater
The 2022 World Cup will be here soon, and The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville is inviting the community to join together for group-stage action on the big screen. Mexico vs. Argentina at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. USA vs. Iran at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Admission is...
LOVEworks sign coming to the Wharf in support of Staunton Pride
The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Virginia Tourism Corporation, and local business owners Robert and Sherrie Brown, are proud to bring the Pride LOVEworks sign to Staunton’s Historic Wharf District in support of this year’s in-person return of Staunton Pride. The Pride LOVEworks sign will be installed next to Essentially...
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum to host fall lantern walk, lantern-making workshop
The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum will be hosting its annual Lantern Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12. The community is invited to commemorate the Season of Lights with a lantern-making workshop from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The natural playground will also be open. The lantern walk will take place...
Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022. “It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.
Burlington ribbon cutting on Friday in Waynesboro’s Town Center
The sign has been up for some time, and the day is almost here for Burlington to open its new location in the Town Center in Waynesboro on Friday. The new Burlington will take the place of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond location in the shopping center. The ribbon...
Podcast: Who to vote for in Sixth District, Staunton and Waynesboro city races
Crystal Graham joins the show to quiz editor Chris Graham on AFP‘s choices in the Sixth District Congress race and the city races in Staunton and Waynesboro. “Street Knowledge” is hosted by AFP editor Chris Graham, an award-winning sportswriter who is also an author and ESPN3 baseball play-by-play broadcaster.
Men’s Soccer: #24 UVA rallies late to earn 1-1 draw with plucky Hofstra
A penalty kick in the 76th minute knotted the score at 1-1, and it would remain there the rest of the way as #24 UVA and Hofstra finished with a draw Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (8-4-2, 4-1-1 ACC) were the aggressors throughout the game. Early chances...
Women’s Soccer: #8 UVA, with second-half goal, gets win over Wake Forest, 1-0
Eighth-ranked UVA posted its 10th shutout of the season, and got a Maggie Cagle goal four minutes into the second half that held up, in a 1-0 win over Wake Forest Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. After controlling the bulk of the first half, the Cavaliers (11-2-3, 4-2-2 ACC)...
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
Harrisonburg: Man dead in head-on collision with tractor-trailer on South Main Street
A Harrisonburg man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline on South Main Street and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The name of the 51-year-old male victim has not been released. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
Pop-up clinic coming to Fishersville for two days; offering free dental, vision, medical care
A free two-day clinic is being offered to the community for dental, vision and medical care on Nov. 19-20. Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, will be set up at Augusta Expo in Fishersville. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Medical services will be offered to everyone...
Charlottesville: Buford Middle School placed on lockdown after report of active shooter
Charlottesville Police were dispatched to Buford Middle School at 12:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an active shooter on campus, a report that turned out to be a hoax. But in the meantime, the school was placed on lockdown for a half-hour. The school system, according to a...
Harrisonburg trains additional staff for CDL licenses, better prepared for snow removal
Harrisonburg Public Works recently rolled out a new program focused on getting more staff ready to roll behind the wheel of one of the department’s many public service vehicles. Eight public works employees now hold a commercial driver’s license after the department completed its first entry-level driver training course....
Augusta County: Portion of Route 612 closed two days next week for pipe replacement
VDOT announced that the portion of Route 612 between Route 784 and Route 608 in the New Hope area will be closed during the daytime hours for two days next week to allow crews to replace multiple pipes that run across the road. The closures will be Tuesday, Oct. 25,...
Augusta County: Authorities release information on runaway teen
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius, 16, is 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, dark colored sweat pants, and a dark colored beanie.
Albemarle County: Police seek information on location of runaway teen
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson. Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.
Augusta County: Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Oct. 29
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office also has a secure drop box in their lobby for citizens to dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications any time. The drop box is accessible 24 hours a day.
Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
