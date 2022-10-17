ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton launches ‘Friday Night Lights Against Opiods’ coalition to help fight epidemic

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” coalition and a large-scale pilot program to help stop the opioid epidemic from destroying Texas communities and hurting young people — especially student athletes. The coalition aims to distribute over 3.5 million at-home medication disposal packets to high schools between Oct. 27 and Dec. 17. The packets…
Home tours in Texas -- a brief history

Several years ago, a Houston magazine wrote with humor about the growing popularity of home tours, characterizing the concept as a legitimate means of satisfying one’s nosiness. Judging by the large numbers of looky loos who have participated in this kind of event over many years, a lot of curiosity has been satisfied! As organizations gear up for this year’s events, it might be a good time to…
