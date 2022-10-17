Read full article on original website
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Paxton launches ‘Friday Night Lights Against Opiods’ coalition to help fight epidemic
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” coalition and a large-scale pilot program to help stop the opioid epidemic from destroying Texas communities and hurting young people — especially student athletes. The coalition aims to distribute over 3.5 million at-home medication disposal packets to high schools between Oct. 27 and Dec. 17. The packets…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Home tours in Texas -- a brief history
Several years ago, a Houston magazine wrote with humor about the growing popularity of home tours, characterizing the concept as a legitimate means of satisfying one’s nosiness. Judging by the large numbers of looky loos who have participated in this kind of event over many years, a lot of curiosity has been satisfied! As organizations gear up for this year’s events, it might be a good time to…
Comments / 0