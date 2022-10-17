Age 76 of Maple Lake, passed away October 17th at the Annandale Care Center. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 7 PM, at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel of Maple Lake. Further visitation will be held Saturday from 9 to 10 AM, also at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for Patty Purcell will be held Saturday, October 22nd at the St. Timothy Catholic Church of Maple Lake, with burial following at the St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.

MAPLE LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO