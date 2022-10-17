Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
krwc1360.com
Wilfred “Pete” Winger, Jr.
Age 71 of South Haven, passed away October 17th at Buffalo Hospital. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26th, 1 hour prior to services. Memorial Services for “Pete” Winger will be held Wednesday, October 26th at 11 AM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale. Burial will take place at a later date at the Fairview Cemetery in Remer, MN. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
krwc1360.com
Carolyn Agnes (Oeffling) Anderson
Age 75 of Delano, and formerly of Long Lake, passed away October 13th at her home. Visitation will be held Friday, 1 hour prior to Memorial Services at the church. Memorial Services for Carolyn Anderson will be held on Friday, October 21st at 11 AM at the Church of St. George in Long Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider donations to Mental Health America.
krwc1360.com
Patricia “Patty” Purcell
Age 76 of Maple Lake, passed away October 17th at the Annandale Care Center. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 7 PM, at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel of Maple Lake. Further visitation will be held Saturday from 9 to 10 AM, also at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for Patty Purcell will be held Saturday, October 22nd at the St. Timothy Catholic Church of Maple Lake, with burial following at the St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
krwc1360.com
MnROAD Re-opens on I-94 in Wright County
Officials with MnDOT say that after being shut down for a couple of years during the COVID period, the MnROAD testing facility is back up and running in Wright County. The concept of MnROAD is to test different forms of pavement under real traffic and weather conditions. Westbound traffic on I-94 between Albertville and Monticello is diverted to the two MnROAD lanes, where numerous tests are conducted in hopes of determining the most sustainable pavement choices.
krwc1360.com
Wright County HS Football Scores for Wed. October, 19th.
Dassel-Cokato 33, New London Spicer 29, Tate Link had another huge game for the Chargers, carrying the ball 38 times for 247 yards and 5 TD’s, including the game winner in the fourth quarter as the Chargers out scored the Wildcats on Wed. night. Tate Link, above, scored 5...
krwc1360.com
Family Fun Oktoberfest Party Friday at Buffalo Community Center
A special family Oktoberfest party is planned for Friday evening at the old fire station in downtown Buffalo, and sponsored by the Buffalo Community Center. The Family Fun Oktoberfest Party will run from 4 to 8 PM, and will feature polka music from The Mello Nights Band. The event itself is free, with pretzels, brats, root beer floats and other concessions available for purchase. Oktoberfest-themed bingo will also be held from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.
krwc1360.com
Deer Hunters to Get Fast Pass to Purchase Hunting Licenses
Deer hunters looking to purchase a hunting license for the upcoming firearm hunting season are getting a “fast pass” now through November 4th at the License Center at the new Wright County Government Center building in Buffalo. Customers will need a Minnesota Driver’s License or ID card, and...
krwc1360.com
Delano School District Voters to Vote on Operating Levy Questions
Residents of the Delano School District will soon decide a two question referendum put forward by the Delano School Board concerning a replacement and increase of the district’s operating levy. You may remember, last year voters turned down a school district request for an increase in per pupil funding...
krwc1360.com
Health Officials say Time is Now for Flu Shots
Influenza season is here, and health officials say now is the time for your annual flu shot. Kristie Rathmanner is a Public Health Nurse with Wright County Public Health. She says while many people may recover from a bout with influenza without serious problems, people in some categories are at a higher risk for severe illness, including those under 2 or over 65, those who have underlying medical concerns, and women who are pregnant.
Comments / 0