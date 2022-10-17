Officials with MnDOT say that after being shut down for a couple of years during the COVID period, the MnROAD testing facility is back up and running in Wright County. The concept of MnROAD is to test different forms of pavement under real traffic and weather conditions. Westbound traffic on I-94 between Albertville and Monticello is diverted to the two MnROAD lanes, where numerous tests are conducted in hopes of determining the most sustainable pavement choices.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO