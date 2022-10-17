Read full article on original website
Carolyn Agnes (Oeffling) Anderson
Age 75 of Delano, and formerly of Long Lake, passed away October 13th at her home. Visitation will be held Friday, 1 hour prior to Memorial Services at the church. Memorial Services for Carolyn Anderson will be held on Friday, October 21st at 11 AM at the Church of St. George in Long Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider donations to Mental Health America.
Wright County HS Football Scores for Wed. October, 19th.
Dassel-Cokato 33, New London Spicer 29, Tate Link had another huge game for the Chargers, carrying the ball 38 times for 247 yards and 5 TD’s, including the game winner in the fourth quarter as the Chargers out scored the Wildcats on Wed. night. Tate Link, above, scored 5...
Operation Gratitude Continues in Buffalo
The City of Buffalo is continuing its Operation Gratitude campaign, which fills “care packages” for the military, first responders and healthcare heroes. Operation Gratitude is one of the largest and most impactful non-profits in the country, and organizes the gathering of donated protein snacks, drink mixes, hygiene wipes and leisure items for distribution.
Family Fun Oktoberfest Party Friday at Buffalo Community Center
A special family Oktoberfest party is planned for Friday evening at the old fire station in downtown Buffalo, and sponsored by the Buffalo Community Center. The Family Fun Oktoberfest Party will run from 4 to 8 PM, and will feature polka music from The Mello Nights Band. The event itself is free, with pretzels, brats, root beer floats and other concessions available for purchase. Oktoberfest-themed bingo will also be held from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.
MnROAD Re-opens on I-94 in Wright County
Officials with MnDOT say that after being shut down for a couple of years during the COVID period, the MnROAD testing facility is back up and running in Wright County. The concept of MnROAD is to test different forms of pavement under real traffic and weather conditions. Westbound traffic on I-94 between Albertville and Monticello is diverted to the two MnROAD lanes, where numerous tests are conducted in hopes of determining the most sustainable pavement choices.
Deer Hunters to Get Fast Pass to Purchase Hunting Licenses
Deer hunters looking to purchase a hunting license for the upcoming firearm hunting season are getting a “fast pass” now through November 4th at the License Center at the new Wright County Government Center building in Buffalo. Customers will need a Minnesota Driver’s License or ID card, and...
MN Pork Industry Leaders Highlight Importance of Hog Production
Leaders in Minnesota’s pork industry are rallying around the important roles the industry plays in the state’s economy. Minnesota Pork Board member Daryl Timmerman says an amazing number of jobs are related to the hog industry. He says not only just farm staff but the feed mills and employees at local supply stores and gas stations all benefit from the state’s pork producers.
Delano School District Voters to Vote on Operating Levy Questions
Residents of the Delano School District will soon decide a two question referendum put forward by the Delano School Board concerning a replacement and increase of the district’s operating levy. You may remember, last year voters turned down a school district request for an increase in per pupil funding...
Health Officials say Time is Now for Flu Shots
Influenza season is here, and health officials say now is the time for your annual flu shot. Kristie Rathmanner is a Public Health Nurse with Wright County Public Health. She says while many people may recover from a bout with influenza without serious problems, people in some categories are at a higher risk for severe illness, including those under 2 or over 65, those who have underlying medical concerns, and women who are pregnant.
