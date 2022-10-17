Good Shepherd Health Care System hosts a free information table on the first Wednesday of every month at the medical center, 610 N.W. 11th St. in Hermiston. The next Wellness Wednesday event is on Nov. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. All are invited to come and learn about community services, ask questions and meet the staff. For more information, call 541-667-3509 or email healthinfo@gshealth.org.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO