Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Bubba Wallace Wrecking Kyle Larson: “Pretty Obvious To Me That Bubba Tried To Take Him Out”
Just about every NASCAR fan on the planet saw Bubba Wallace shove Kyle Larson, after Wallace took out Larson in retaliation for sending him into the wall while trying to make a pass at Las Vegas this past Sunday. The move ultimately ended the day for Larson and Wallace, as...
NCS: Bubba Wallace Receives One Race Suspension; Other Penalties Announced Following Las Vegas Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following its events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series on Tuesday. The penalties announced impacted the No. 18 and 45 Cup Series teams as well as the No. 51 and 54 XFINITY teams. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race...
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
RFK Weekly Advance | Homestead
RFK has 173 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 74 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 56,000 miles. Tale of the Tape. RFK has started 87 NCS...
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Contender Boats 300
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. He is third in the NASCAR playoffs standings, 19 points behind second-place Noah Gregson. Josh Berry has locked himself in the final four.
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Weekend Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
MIAMI, Fla. – The NASCAR Cup Series run for the championship makes its only stop of the season in South Florida this weekend with the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) the second race in the Round of 8 to determine which four drivers will advance to the Championship 4 season finale in Phoenix.
Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”
RCR Event Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C., based team has five second-place finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway: Kevin Harvick (2003 and 2008), Jeff Burton (2009), Ryan Newman (2014) and Tyler Reddick (2021).
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes. In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned...
Miami Connection: Heat Captain and 3-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, Along With Other Noted Miamians, to be in Pre-Race Festivities Sunday During Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
This Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, which marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to Homestead-Miami Speedway, will definitely have a South Florida vibe this Sunday with a host of noted local names on hand to be a part of the festivities, headlined by Miami Heat Captain and three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem.
Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Homestead Advance
● Kevin Harvick has made 21 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and only recorded one victory, but it was his most memorable win. When Harvick crossed the stripe first in the 2014 Ford EcoBoost 400 with a half-second margin over second-place Ryan Newman, Harvick became the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Harvick led four times for 54 laps in that race – second only to Jeff Gordon’s 161 laps led – to take his fifth win of the season and the 28th of his career. With 60 career Cup Series wins – 37 of which have come with Stewart-Haas Racing – Harvick is tied with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time Cup Series win list. Next on the all-time win list is NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time series champion Dale Earnhardt with 76 victories.
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Homestead-Miami
NOT DONE YET: While Kyle Larson is ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings and out of title contention this year, the No. 5 Valvoline team is still competing for the owner's championship. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports entry will need to erase a deficit of 25 points or win at least one of the remaining two races in the round to advance to the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.
DEX Imaging Team Hoping To Capitalize on Homestead Test
Crew chief Brian Wilson and the rest of the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are hoping two days of hard work last month at Homestead-Miami Speedway will lead to a strong run in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at the 1.5-mile track in south Florida. Driver Harrison Burton and the...
Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra Preview – Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT HOMESTEAD: Brandon Jones has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has earned two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes at the south Florida track. Jones’ average finish of 8.1 is his best on any oval on the NXS schedule after finishing in the top-10 his last five races at Homestead. Jones crossed the finish line third in 2021 but was awarded a second-place finish after Tyler Reddick was disqualified.
Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”
Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race of the Round of 8 looking to punch their ticket to the Championship 4 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. The 20-year-old driver enters Saturday’s race second on the Camping World Truck Series playoff grid, 30 points above the cutoff line for advancing to Phoenix, where he is the defending race winner. If Ty Majeski or a driver not in the playoffs were to win Saturday, Smith would clinch his spot in the championship round by totaling 26 points Saturday. If there is a new winner from the playoff grid, he would clinch his spot in the finals by earning 29 points.
Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview-Homestead-Miami
No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:. Welcome to Miami: Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his ninth and final race of the 2022 season. Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at the South Florida facility, with two top five’s and two top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led five laps with an average start of 9.8 and average finish of 8.0.
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
