Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Betty Jo Chester
Private Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Jo Chester will be Thursday, October 20, 2022 at MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow at The Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Chester, 90,...
WTOK-TV
Local teen excels in Lauderdale County 4-H Club
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 highlights a local teen as she excels in agriculture. These kids have been representing Lauderdale County in farm work events by being part of the 4-H Club for several years. 13-year-old Joy Kitchens went to the Mississippi state fair to represent the 4-H club....
WTOK-TV
Warriors fall on sophomore night to Co-Lin
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central hosted Co-Lin on their senior and homecoming night at Bailey stadium on Thursday. This was the Warrior’s final home game of the season but also 10 year head coach Ken Karcher’s. Karcher announced he will retire at the of the season. ECCC...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Preview: Demopolis preps for senior night
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis will host Greenville on Friday night for their final regular season home game of the year. The Tigers are 8-1 on the season and are hoping for another win over Greenville on Friday before they get ready for round one of the playoffs. Demopolis is...
WTOK-TV
Family of Charquez Mercer speaks after 2 years of mourning his loss
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian family who suffered a terrible loss in 2020 said it’s still hurting and still waiting for justice. 25-year-old Charquez Mercer was fatally shot as he was driving a car near the Velma Young Center. 21-year-old Kenneth Barrett was charged with killing mercer. Police said Barrett was in the passenger seat. He was not granted a bond.
WTOK-TV
Care Lodge and Marsy’s Law of Mississippi hosts candlelight vigil for domestic violence surviviors
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Care Lodge and Marsy’s Law of Mississippi partnered together to host a candlelight vigil to honor victims of domestic violence. At the vigil, a prayer was held for the survivors and keynote speakers spoke about domestic violence to...
WTOK-TV
MCC to host Queen City Relay for Life and Street Strut this Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Get ready to strut like you mean it this Saturday as Meridian Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa honor organization will host the Queen City Relay for Life and Street Strut. The event will include a 5k run or walk, a 1-mile fun run, a street...
WTOK-TV
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County. Sheriff Randy Johnson said it happened around 7 a.m. on County Road 39 between Vossburg and Paulding. Johnson said the two people who died were traveling west and collided with a car driven...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_17_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Demetrius Raymel Crowell. Crowell is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 5′ 10″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WTOK-TV
LEMA to get new tools
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Soon, Lauderdale County will have a new set of tools to assist with emergency operations and other jobs. A new fleet of drones will help provide faster and accurate response times. Recently, 16 officials have become certified drone pilots. This 16 includes members of Meridian...
WTOK-TV
MCC hosts its annual My College Cares event
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -My College Cares is a way for the students, faculty, and staff at Meridian Community College to go out and be a part of the community around them. “We are a community college emphasis on the word community. This is an opportunity that we have for our faculty, our staff, and our students to reach back into the community that surrounds us. It’s a day of volunteer work. We cancel classes we close all of the offices. All of the absences are excused. We’re dismissed. We go into the community, and we give back,” said the Associate Dean of Student Engagement, Brandon Dewease.
WTOK-TV
Updates to come to the streets of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city’s director of public works wanted to give some updates on the future of the city’s infrastructure. Whether that be plans for North Hills Street or giving us the latest on the medical district project. “We definitely are looking at North Hills Street. We...
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
WTOK-TV
Lazy Acres helps everyone celebrate the fall season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether that be watching the pig races or picking a pumpkin out of the pumpkin patch, but having fun comes with having to put in a lot of work. “Oh, it’s a tremendous amount of work. Our family works hard all year long for this month, as well as preparing for our Christmas season, so it’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into it. We have a great staff. And we all work extremely hard,” said the Owner and Operator of Lazy Acres, Michael May.
WTOK-TV
No more freezing nights for a little while
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold pattern that gave us a taste of Winter’s Chill is shifting. A warmer pattern is settling in along with a southerly wind that has returned. So, get ready for more comfy conditions in the days to come. Thankfully, no freezing temps overnight. Friday...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:18 PM on October 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Lake High School senior and football star. Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. A 13-year-old was also shot and taken to an area hospital. His injuries were not life threatening. According...
WTOK-TV
Shloop prepares for new shoe manufacturing location
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shloop is a newer business growing roots in Meridian and planting its feet in the shoe industry. “Shloop is a sustainable footwear innovation and manufacturing company,” Shloop’s COO Ryan Hunt said. “We are helping brands develop and produce more sustainable footwear using recycled and bio-based materials.”
WTOK-TV
The cold weather is moving out of the area as we head into the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday, it is Hump Day. We are halfway through the week and almost done with the very cold temperatures over the area. This morning we woke up to temperatures near or below freezing. The cold air will stick around for the next couple of day so, you want to be sure you are bundling up early morning. If you are not a fan of the cold weather do not worry warmer high and low temperatures are on the way.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect, but it warms up soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most areas started the day with temps at or below freezing, and more freezing temps are expected overnight heading into Thursday morning. On average, temps will bottom out betwen 28-32 degrees. So, make sure to dress warmly as you start your Thursday. Yet, by the afternoon, temps will rebound nicely with highs near 70 degrees.
Comments / 0