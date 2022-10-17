MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -My College Cares is a way for the students, faculty, and staff at Meridian Community College to go out and be a part of the community around them. “We are a community college emphasis on the word community. This is an opportunity that we have for our faculty, our staff, and our students to reach back into the community that surrounds us. It’s a day of volunteer work. We cancel classes we close all of the offices. All of the absences are excused. We’re dismissed. We go into the community, and we give back,” said the Associate Dean of Student Engagement, Brandon Dewease.

