Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop, drop, and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire. But emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning,...
South Carolina to take part in world’s largest earthquake drill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the Palmetto State is taking part in what the South Carolina Emergency Management Division calls the world’s largest earthquake drill. SCEMD said Thursday’s drill will take place at 10:20 a.m. in The Great SouthEast ShakeOut. Over 2.1 million people have registered to participate....
Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
South Carolina Run for the Fallen to pay tribute across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Run for the Fallen is paying tribute to the men and women that have died in service to America this weekend. The run will take place over three days and span 122 miles from Charleston to the State House. At the end of...
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
Soda City Live: Third Annual SC “Strollathon” Rally for Rett at SC State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina “Strollathon” rally for Rett- is returning to the South Carolina State House for its third year. This event aims to spread awareness and raise funds for the international Rett syndrome foundation an organization that helps families impacted by Rett Syndrome- a neurological disorder that mostly affects females.
South Carolina ranked among most challenging states to hire in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new study ranks South Carolina among the most challenging states to hire in. The website Wallethub.com found the Palmetto State is the seventh most difficult state for employers to fill positions in the country. The study found SC had a job opening rate of 7.20% in Sept. and 7.65% over the last twelve months.
South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent research report named South Carolina in the top 10 states with the highest rate of violent crime for 2020. The Law Office of Jorge Vela says their criminal law experts analyzed crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and found SC had 540.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2020, ranking the state no. 7 for the country.
Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’
HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
WIS First Alert Weather Oct. 20, 2022
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A closer look at prior DJJ issues following recent incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday’s incident at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice’s Broad River Road Complex (BRRC) is the latest in a string of recent issues for the agency. The agency, which reports directly to Gov. Henry McMaster, has been led by Eden Hendrick since September...
South Congaree postpones business license appeal hearing after landlord’s house fire
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - The future of four mobile home parks in South Congaree will have to wait two more weeks. The South Congaree Town Council postponed an appeal hearing for landlord Naomi Halter after Halter’s home caught fire Sunday morning. Lexington County Fire Services reported Halter was...
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe. Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges. KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with...
Judge denies defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state circuit court judge mostly sided with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Thursday, denying motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their...
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
HIGHLAND, N.Y. (Gray News) – A mother and a tattoo artist in New York state are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was allowed to get a large, permanent tattoo on his body. According to Town of Lloyd police, 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with...
