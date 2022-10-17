ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

South Carolina to take part in world’s largest earthquake drill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the Palmetto State is taking part in what the South Carolina Emergency Management Division calls the world’s largest earthquake drill. SCEMD said Thursday’s drill will take place at 10:20 a.m. in The Great SouthEast ShakeOut. Over 2.1 million people have registered to participate....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina ranked among most challenging states to hire in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new study ranks South Carolina among the most challenging states to hire in. The website Wallethub.com found the Palmetto State is the seventh most difficult state for employers to fill positions in the country. The study found SC had a job opening rate of 7.20% in Sept. and 7.65% over the last twelve months.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent research report named South Carolina in the top 10 states with the highest rate of violent crime for 2020. The Law Office of Jorge Vela says their criminal law experts analyzed crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and found SC had 540.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2020, ranking the state no. 7 for the country.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
HONOLULU, HI
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather Oct. 20, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Test. Updated: 23 hours ago.
WIS-TV

Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

A closer look at prior DJJ issues following recent incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday’s incident at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice’s Broad River Road Complex (BRRC) is the latest in a string of recent issues for the agency. The agency, which reports directly to Gov. Henry McMaster, has been led by Eden Hendrick since September...
WIS-TV

Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe. Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges. KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with...
COLORADO STATE
WIS-TV

Judge denies defense motions in Murdaugh murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state circuit court judge mostly sided with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Thursday, denying motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy